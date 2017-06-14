Best coffee machine brands

Over the years we’ve tested more than 100 coffee machines in the Which? lab, to find out which make the best espresso. On the way, we’ve developed a in-depth understanding of what each coffee machine brand does well – and not so well.

In this guide, our experts share what they’ve learnt about each of the biggest brands, to help you decide which might best suit you.

This guide offers overviews for the most popular coffee machine brands, so if you’d like to read full reviews of coffee machines we’ve tested, make sure you check out our coffee machine reviews.

Best Buy coffee machines

We’ve tested hundreds of coffee machines in the Which? lab, assessing how easy it is to make espresso with each one and whether they’re easy to clean.

However, our most important test is our blind-taste test – we ask coffee expert Giles Hilton to give his verdict on the espresso and cappuccino produced by each of the machines on test. Giles has a palate that can discern the difference between espressos produced by different machines using the same ground coffee. As well as taste, he also judges the appearance, texture and aroma of each coffee.

Our testing gives us an unrivalled understanding of what each of the big coffee machine brands tends to do well and what proves a stumbling block. Below, we share what we’ve learnt about coffee machine brands including Bosch, Delonghi and Magimix.

