Which coffee machine brand?
Best coffee machine brands
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 1 of 7
Learn which are the best and worst coffee machine brands according to our independent reviews and surveys of coffee machine owners.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Over the years we’ve tested more than 100 coffee machines in the Which? lab, to find out which make the best espresso. On the way, we’ve developed a in-depth understanding of what each coffee machine brand does well – and not so well.
In this guide, our experts share what they’ve learnt about each of the biggest brands, to help you decide which might best suit you.
This guide offers overviews for the most popular coffee machine brands, so if you’d like to read full reviews of coffee machines we’ve tested, make sure you check out our coffee machine reviews.
Best Buy coffee machines
We’ve tested hundreds of coffee machines in the Which? lab, assessing how easy it is to make espresso with each one and whether they’re easy to clean.
However, our most important test is our blind-taste test – we ask coffee expert Giles Hilton to give his verdict on the espresso and cappuccino produced by each of the machines on test. Giles has a palate that can discern the difference between espressos produced by different machines using the same ground coffee. As well as taste, he also judges the appearance, texture and aroma of each coffee.
Our testing gives us an unrivalled understanding of what each of the big coffee machine brands tends to do well and what proves a stumbling block. Below, we share what we’ve learnt about coffee machine brands including Bosch, Delonghi and Magimix.
If you're not a member, but want to see full brand profiles, take out a £1 trial to Which?. You'll also get unrestricted access to all other reviews across the whole site. Perfect if you need to find a toaster or kettle to complete your kitchen appliance set.
|Best coffee machine brands
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|81%
|80%
|At the time of writing, every coffee machine we've tested from this brand is a Best Buy. This brand really specialises in capsule machines and you can rely on them to deliver a great coffee.
|76%
|79%
|It's rare to come across a bad coffee machine from this brand, another that has an impressive average test score. It was also given a high satisfaction rating by Which? members.
|71%
|73%
|The machines we've tested from this brand haven't quite done well enough in our tests to be named Best Buys, but the brand's average test score is strong and its products are reliable.
|75%
|68%
|This brand has a fantastic average test score and its machines are reliable, but its customer score sees it slide down the table. The majority of the coffee machines we've tested from this brand have been named Best Buys.
|66%
|68%
|According to our survey, coffee machines from this brand are more likely to develop a fault than the average coffee machine. Its customer score and average test score are also less impressive than other brands.
|68%
|63%
|Despite a strong reliability score and solid average test score, this brand was given a less impressive customer score than other coffee machine brands.
|
Table notes
Reliability rating and customer score based on feedback from 1,204 Which? members, surveyed in May 2015.
Average test scores based on coffee machines tested since July 2010, that are still available at the time of writing (December 2015).
KeyMember Content
Choosing the best brand of coffee machine
An excellent coffee machine is one that makes great espresso, froths milk well, is easy to use, lasts well over time and is one that you’d recommend to friends at family. At Which?, we study trends in our test results which reveal the brands that consistently produce models that can be relied on to create an excellent cup of espresso while still being user-friendly and quiet.
The reliability ratings in the table above are based on feedback from more than 1,200 Which? members who told us about any problems they've had with the coffee machines they own. The fewer problems they've had, the higher the reliability score. We've also included customer scores, which show how happy people are with their chosen brand of coffee machine and whether they would be likely to recommend it to others.
85%The reliability score for the coffee machine brand with the best reliability record.
The brand that sits at the top of the table is notable for multiple reasons – as well as the highest average test score, reliability score and customer score, it has the highest proportion of Best Buy coffee machines – in fact, we’ve awarded Best Buy status to every coffee machine we’ve tested from this brand so far.
We test coffee machines from well-known brands, including Delonghi, Gaggia, Krups and Magimix. As you can see in the table above, one brand’s coffee machines consistently score so highly that its average test score exceeds our Best Buy threshold.
Discover which is the best model for you by reading our coffee machine reviews.