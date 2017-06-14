Which coffee machine brand?
Bosch coffee machines guide
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 3 of 7
Bosch is a German brand that's well known for its range of home appliances. It makes both bean-to-cup coffee machines and capsule machines that are part of the Tassimo range. We've tested both types of coffee machine from Bosch. To find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.
Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.
Bosch coffee machines have varied results in our tests – one model earned five stars for its impressive espresso, but Bosch coffee machines can be noisy and slow, too.
Which? verdict on Bosch coffee machines
Below we've collated our test results of Bosch coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Bosch coffee machines.
In the table below we've outlined how many of Bosch's current models are Best Buys and highlighted the brand's overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Bosch coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Bosch brand is worth buying.
How much do Bosch coffee machines cost?
Bosch coffee machines really vary in price. Bosch Tassimo capsule machines are at the affordable end, typically costing between £100 and £150, but cheaper products are regularly available. Bean-to-cup machines are the most expensive type of coffee machine, and Bosch models are no exception. Bosch bean-to-cup machines start at £350 but can cost up to £850. You can use the filters in our coffee machines review to find a Bosch coffee machine that suits your budget.