Which coffee machine brand?
DeLonghi coffee machines guide
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 4 of 7
Italian brand DeLonghi offers a wide range of coffee machines, including traditional espresso machines, bean-to-cup models and a range of Nespresso coffee machines. We’ve run extensive tests on all three types of DeLonghi coffee machine in the Which? test lab. To find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.
Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.
Several DeLonghi coffee machines have done so well in our tests that they've earned our Best Buy recommendation. However, DeLonghi doesn't have as high an average test score as some other coffee machine brands.
Which? verdict on DeLonghi coffee machines
Below we've collated our test results of DeLonghi coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to DeLonghi coffee machines.
In the table below we've outlined how many of DeLonghi's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a DeLonghi coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the DeLonghi brand is worth buying.
|DeLonghi coffee machines overview table
|Number tested
|17
|Average test score
|Range of test scores
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy a DeLonghi coffee machine?
How much do DeLonghi coffee machines cost?
DeLonghi coffee machines sit in the mid price range. Several of the DeLonghi coffee machines we’ve tested cost less than £100, but they typically cost between £150 and £400. You can use our compare coffee machines tool to find a DeLonghi coffee machine that suits your budget.
Choosing the best DeLonghi coffee machine
Almost all of the DeLonghi coffee machines we’ve tested have a steam pipe for heating and frothing milk, but their scores for speed of steaming range from excellent to quite poor. So, if you want a machine that will let you prepare cappuccinos quickly, make sure you choose a model that scores well for this.
All DeLonghi coffee machines come with a one-year guarantee, except the bean-to-cup and some Nespresso models, which each come with a two-year guarantee.