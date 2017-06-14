DeLonghi coffee machines guide

Italian brand DeLonghi offers a wide range of coffee machines, including traditional espresso machines, bean-to-cup models and a range of Nespresso coffee machines. We’ve run extensive tests on all three types of DeLonghi coffee machine in the Which? test lab. To find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.

Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.

Several DeLonghi coffee machines have done so well in our tests that they've earned our Best Buy recommendation. However, DeLonghi doesn't have as high an average test score as some other coffee machine brands.

Which? verdict on DeLonghi coffee machines

Below we've collated our test results of DeLonghi coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to DeLonghi coffee machines.

In the table below we've outlined how many of DeLonghi's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a DeLonghi coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the DeLonghi brand is worth buying.

