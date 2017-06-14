Which coffee machine brand?
Gaggia coffee machines guide
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 5 of 7
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Italian brand Gaggia, which is now owned by Philips, offers a wide range of coffee machines, including the Brera, the Classic and the Espresso Pure. Gaggia offers both traditional espresso machines and bean-to-cup machines, and we've run extensive tests on both types. To find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.
Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.
Several Gaggia coffee machines have delivered espressos that were rated as superb by our expert – these have earned Best Buy status. However, one Gaggia coffee machine has also earned one of the lowest scores in our tests.
Which? verdict on Gaggia coffee machines
Below, we've collated our test results of Gaggia coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Gaggia coffee machines.
In the table below we've outlined how many of Gaggia's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Gaggia coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Gaggia brand is worth buying.
Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and all of our product reviews.
|Gaggia coffee machines overview table
|Number tested
|7
|Average test score
|Range of test scores
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy a Gaggia coffee machine?
KeyMember Content
Use our guide to the best coffee machine brands to compare the merits of the top brands and find out which one our members would be most likely to recommend to a friend.
Read full reviews of each Gaggia coffee machine, and find out whether any models have been awarded Best Buy or Don't Buy status, by using the filters on the Which? coffee machine reviews.
How much do Gaggia coffee machines cost?
Gaggia coffee machines typically cost between £100 and £300, although some cost more than £500. You can use the filters on our coffee machines reviews to find a Gaggia model that suits your budget.