Gaggia coffee machines guide

Italian brand Gaggia, which is now owned by Philips, offers a wide range of coffee machines, including the Brera, the Classic and the Espresso Pure. Gaggia offers both traditional espresso machines and bean-to-cup machines, and we've run extensive tests on both types. To find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.

Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.

Several Gaggia coffee machines have delivered espressos that were rated as superb by our expert – these have earned Best Buy status. However, one Gaggia coffee machine has also earned one of the lowest scores in our tests.

Which? verdict on Gaggia coffee machines

Below, we've collated our test results of Gaggia coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Gaggia coffee machines.

In the table below we've outlined how many of Gaggia's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Gaggia coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Gaggia brand is worth buying.

