Krups coffee machines guide

German manufacturer Krups offers a wide variety of coffee machines, including several that use either Nespresso or Dolce Gusto capsules, although it also makes traditional espresso machines and bean-to-cup coffee machines. We’ve run extensive tests on all three types of Krups coffee machine in our test lab. To find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.

Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.

Some Krups coffee machines have earned impressive test scores, earning five-star ratings for their superb espresso. Read on to find out how Krups compares to other coffee machine brands.

Which? verdict on Krups coffee machines

Below, we've collated our test results of Krups coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Krups coffee machines.

In the table below we've outlined how many of Krups' current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Krups coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Krups brand is worth buying.

