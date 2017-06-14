Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Which coffee machine brand?

Krups coffee machines guide

By Yvette Fletcher

Article 6 of 7

Intrigued by a coffee machine from Krups? We reveal how well the brand's machines do in our expert tests.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

German manufacturer Krups offers a wide variety of coffee machines, including several that use either Nespresso or Dolce Gusto capsules, although it also makes traditional espresso machines and bean-to-cup coffee machines. We’ve run extensive tests on all three types of Krups coffee machine in our test lab. To find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.

Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.

Some Krups coffee machines have earned impressive test scores, earning five-star ratings for their superb espresso. Read on to find out how Krups compares to other coffee machine brands.

Which? verdict on Krups coffee machines

Below, we've collated our test results of Krups coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Krups coffee machines.

In the table below we've outlined how many of Krups' current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Krups coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Krups brand is worth buying.

Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and all of our product reviews.

Krups coffee machines overview table
Krups coffee machines overview table
Number tested 12
Average test score
Range of test scores
Number of Best Buys
Number of Don't Buys
Brand reliability rating
Value for money rating
Customer score
Should I buy a Krups coffee machine?

Key

Member Content

Use our guide to the best coffee machine brands to compare the merits of the top brands and find out which one our members would be most likely to recommend to a friend.

Read full reviews of each Krups coffee machine, and find out whether any models have been awarded Best Buy or Don't Buy status, in the Which? coffee machine reviews.

How much do Krups coffee machines cost?

Krups coffee machine prices vary by type. Traditional (ground coffee) espresso machines tend to cost between £100 and £200, but bean-to-cup machines from Krups can cost more than £1,000. There is also a lot of variation in prices when it comes to Krups capsule coffee machines. Simple models can cost as little as £50, but Krups' premium capsule machines cost more than £400.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Gaggia coffee machines guide

next

Magimix coffee machines guide

More on coffee machines

All advice on coffee machines
Which? works for you © Which? 2017