Which coffee machine brand?
Krups coffee machines guide
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 6 of 7
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
German manufacturer Krups offers a wide variety of coffee machines, including several that use either Nespresso or Dolce Gusto capsules, although it also makes traditional espresso machines and bean-to-cup coffee machines. We’ve run extensive tests on all three types of Krups coffee machine in our test lab. To find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.
Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.
Some Krups coffee machines have earned impressive test scores, earning five-star ratings for their superb espresso. Read on to find out how Krups compares to other coffee machine brands.
Which? verdict on Krups coffee machines
Below, we've collated our test results of Krups coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Krups coffee machines.
In the table below we've outlined how many of Krups' current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Krups coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Krups brand is worth buying.
Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and all of our product reviews.
|Krups coffee machines overview table
|Number tested
|12
|Average test score
|Range of test scores
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy a Krups coffee machine?
KeyMember Content
Use our guide to the best coffee machine brands to compare the merits of the top brands and find out which one our members would be most likely to recommend to a friend.
Read full reviews of each Krups coffee machine, and find out whether any models have been awarded Best Buy or Don't Buy status, in the Which? coffee machine reviews.
How much do Krups coffee machines cost?
Krups coffee machine prices vary by type. Traditional (ground coffee) espresso machines tend to cost between £100 and £200, but bean-to-cup machines from Krups can cost more than £1,000. There is also a lot of variation in prices when it comes to Krups capsule coffee machines. Simple models can cost as little as £50, but Krups' premium capsule machines cost more than £400.