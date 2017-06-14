Magimix coffee machines guide

French brand Magimix offers a variety of coffee machines, including the Nespresso Pixie, Nespresso U and the popular Nespresso CitiZ & Milk. Magimix is a quality brand that concentrates its coffee machine efforts on Nespresso machines. We've tested an array of Nespresso machines from Magimix - to find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.

Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.

Magimix Nespresso coffee machines are capsule-only machines that use Nespresso-branded capsules. Magimix was rated highly by Which? members in our reliability survey, but do its coffee machines deliver the perfect espresso? Read on to find out how we rate the Magimix brand.

Which? verdict on Magimix Nespresso coffee machines

Below, we've collated our test results of Magimix coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Magimix coffee machines.

In the table below we've outlined how many of Magimix's current models are Best Buys and highlighted the brand's overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Magimix coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Magimix brand is worth buying.

