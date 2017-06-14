Magimix coffee machines guide

Which coffee machine brand?
French brand Magimix offers a variety of coffee machines, including the Nespresso Pixie, Nespresso U and the popular Nespresso CitiZ & Milk. Magimix is a quality brand that concentrates its coffee machine efforts on Nespresso machines. We've tested an array of Nespresso machines from Magimix - to find out how each model scored, visit the Which? coffee machine reviews.
Every year, Which? tests coffee machines from a range of popular brands to bring you Best Buy recommendations. Our independent scientific tests assess how user-friendly each machine is. We also conduct a taste test with coffee industry expert Giles Hilton, who rates how well each model makes espresso and cappuccino.
Magimix Nespresso coffee machines are capsule-only machines that use Nespresso-branded capsules. Magimix was rated highly by Which? members in our reliability survey, but do its coffee machines deliver the perfect espresso? Read on to find out how we rate the Magimix brand.
Which? verdict on Magimix Nespresso coffee machines
Below, we've collated our test results of Magimix coffee machines, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Magimix coffee machines.
In the table below we've outlined how many of Magimix's current models are Best Buys and highlighted the brand's overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Magimix coffee machine is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Magimix brand is worth buying.
How much do Magimix Nespresso coffee machines cost?
You can use our coffee machines review filters to find a Magimix model that suits your budget. Prices can range from £100 for a simple entry-level Nespresso machine to more than £400 for a top-of-the-range Nespresso machine with extra features such as a milk frothing accessory, cup warmer and adjustable settings.
Some Magimix coffee machines come with a three-year guarantee, but others come with a shorter guarantee – check the specifications of each model in our coffee machine reviews for details.
Choosing the best Magimix Nespresso machine
Magimix Nespresso coffee machines all use the same range of Nespresso capsules, so choosing the best for you will depend on your budget, aesthetic tastes and whether you drink cappuccinos. Some Magimix Nespresso models come with the Aeroccino accessory that can be used to froth milk, while the priciest have a steam pipe. If you're a cappuccino connoisseur, it's worth checking our reviews to see how highly your preferred model has scored.
Features also vary between Magimix Nespresso models - pricier models are more likely to have a larger water tank, adjustable drip tray, adjustable and/or automatic drink sizes and a water filter. If you'd like to find out more, check out our guide on how to buy a Nespresso machine.