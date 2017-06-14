Which coffee machine brand?
Reliable coffee machine brands
By Yvette Fletcher
We've surveyed coffee machine owners to reveal which brands are the most and least reliable. Discover which brands top our table below.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Most and least reliable coffee machine brands
Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about their faulty small home appliances to find out which brands are the most reliable. Here, we reveal our results by showing you the most reliable coffee machine brands that should give you unrivalled service.
Once you've discovered the best brand for you, go straight to our our in-depth coffee machine reviews area to find the Best Buy for you.
This year, our coffee machine reliability ratings are based on the views of more than 1,000 members who responded to our survey. Brands including Delonghi, Gaggia, Krups, Magimix and Morphy Richards are featured in our reliability rankings.
For an at-a-glance guide to the best and worst coffee machine brands according to our reliability survey, Which? members can log in to unlock the score table below.
|Coffee machine brands rated for reliability
|Brand
|Score
|Reliability score
|85%
|83%
|82%
|82%
|79%
|65%
KeyMember Content
How coffee machine brands compare
Overall, coffee machines are a reliable product when compared to other small appliances, with an overall reliability score of 80% - in our survey, toasters earned an average score of 84% but the average score for kettles was 70%.
There's still a clear difference between the best and worst coffee machine brands - while four brands score more than 80% for reliability, other big brands aren't so successful. Delonghi coffee machines are a popular purchase, with 31% of coffee machine owners who responded to our survey having this brand.
85%The reliability score for the coffee machine brand with the best reliability.
We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of coffee machines with problems per brand in our customer survey. The results are weighted so that more serious problems account for more of the score, and we adjust the scores to account for the age of the dishwasher, so that older models don't unfairly influence the score.
Our star ratings in the table show a coffee machine brand’s reliability when compared with other coffee machine brands.
Common coffee machine problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they'd encountered with their coffee machines, these were reported the most often:
- Problem with pouring/leaking 10%
- Inconsistent performance 9%
- Complete failure 8%
Coffee machine reviews you can trust
Coffee machines from the biggest brands and cheaper own-brands, are tested at the Which?. We trial espresso machines that use ground coffee, coffee capsules and bean-to-cup machines. We test how quick the machines are, how simple they are to use and clean, and how noisy they are.
We also use an independent coffee expert for a taste test of the espressos and cappuccinos. So when a coffee machine does brilliantly in all of our tests, you'll know it will be great when you get it home.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Head straight to all our independent coffee machine reviews to see which brands and machines triumphed in our tests, and which are best to avoid.