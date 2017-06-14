Best camera phones
By Ryan Shaw
We round up the top-scoring camera phones to help you find the mobile phone that takes the highest quality photos.
The best camera phone for you
How good is your camera phone for photos? If you’re looking to buy a new digital camera, then you’ll want to be sure it’s a step up in picture quality. That’s why we’ve run the latest flagship smartphones through our imaging lab, to see how they compare to traditional point-and-shoot cameras.
From the Apple iPhone 6 to Samsung Galaxy S7, we’ve got the definitive verdict on which camera phone is best. The table below lists the top ten camera phones we've tested, however; if you don't see a specific model listed, it's not that we haven't tested it, it just means it didn't make the cut.
A score of 71% is equivalent to that of a Best Buy digital camera and the scores listed below are based purely on photographic performance.
|Camera
|Click for full review
|Overall picture quality
|Video quality
|Score
|79%
|
The best camera phone available; great photos and high scores across our tests. This phone offers sharp focusing, minimal shutter delay and has impressive image stabilisation to avoid blur from camera shake.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|78%
|
An improvement upon its predecessor, this camera phone is up there with the best we've tested. It has blindingly fast shutter speed, great for capturing action shots, and fantastic image stabilisation keeps your photos free from blurriness.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|77%
|
Faster, sharper, and easier to hold, the latest iteration of this camera phone is the complete package. Low light performance is the big selling point for this smartphone, with the sensor letting in more light than rival handsets.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|75%
|
With 4K video resolution and impressive photo quality; this phone will give your compact camera a run for its money. Excels across our focusing, shutter delay and image stabilisation tests, although the flash is only average.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|75%
|
Jostling for position amongst other high-profile phones, this phone includes image stabilisation for both the rear and forward-facing cameras, so you can be assured of blur-free shots. Photo and video quality are on-par with other handsets, and it even includes a microSD card slot for saving your images.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|74%
|
A phone with top-notch photo and video quality, plus excellent image stabilisation. Outstanding scores for the focusing, however, this camera's flash isn't as powerful as other phones.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|74%
|
This camera phone is especially good for video, but it takes great photos too. Despite sturdy all-round test scores for ease of use and focusing, this camera’s flash is a little disappointing.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|74%
|
This well-built phone has a great point-and-shoot camera. Its great touchscreen and effective image stabilisation make for pleasing snaps, although a weak flash can’t be relied on in low-light scenarios.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|72%
|
With a unique and robust design, this camera phone overtakes its predecessor with high quality photos and video. However, like most phones, it stumbles slightly with low-light shots and an under-powered flash.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|71%
|
Available for half the price of other high-end phones, this smartphone has the fastest shutter speed we've ever tested. It's great for taking action shots without the blur, but some photos taken in dim conditions featured not-so-accurate colours.
Find out which camera we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
We test phones more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We’ve tested the above camera phones in exactly the same way we would compact and bridge cameras. Their score is based purely on photographic performance, rather than call quality, battery life or the many other facets of our mobile phone testing. Read our mobile phone reviews for the full, expert verdict on all the latest tested handsets.
Which? tests over 100 digital cameras a year and puts each model through a series of meticulous tests. These are designed to be both rigorous and repeatable, so you can trust in the quality of your next camera. For example, to test a digital camera's image stabilisation feature, we put it on a vibrating platform and run the test 900 times.
