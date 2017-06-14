Best camera phones

Find the perfect phone for you by checking out our mobile phone reviews.

The best camera phone for you

How good is your camera phone for photos? If you’re looking to buy a new digital camera, then you’ll want to be sure it’s a step up in picture quality. That’s why we’ve run the latest flagship smartphones through our imaging lab, to see how they compare to traditional point-and-shoot cameras.

From the Apple iPhone 6 to Samsung Galaxy S7, we’ve got the definitive verdict on which camera phone is best. The table below lists the top ten camera phones we've tested, however; if you don't see a specific model listed, it's not that we haven't tested it, it just means it didn't make the cut.

A score of 71% is equivalent to that of a Best Buy digital camera and the scores listed below are based purely on photographic performance.