Best cheap compact cameras for under £200

By Ryan Shaw

We round up the best top-scoring compact cameras costing under £200, to help you find the perfect cheap camera to suit your needs.

The best cheap compact camera for you

You don't need to spend a fortune if you're looking for a compact camera. There are some great cheap models out there that can give their more expensive rivals a run for their money. 

Here we round up the best performing cheap compact cameras we've tested at Which?. If you're looking for a fantastic point-and-shoot model that won't break the bank but still takes great pictures, you'll find the best models for under £200 here.

Best cheap compact cameras

Canon Ixus 285 HS
Today's best price £159.00
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Feb 2016
Best Buy
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Image stabilisation:
5 out of 5
Video image quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Weight:
Optical zoom range:
GPS:
Wi-fi:
A tiny camera that packs a serious punch, this camera is small enough that you can easily forget that it's there, plus it takes great photos. But what is the zoom like and does the image stabilisation work well to keep things steady?

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX60V
Today's best price £199.00
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Jun 2014
Best Buy
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Image stabilisation:
5 out of 5
Video image quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Weight:
Optical zoom range:
GPS:
Wi-fi:
An update to the previous iteration, this compact camera includes a monstrous 30x zoom, a 20.4-megapixel sensor, plus built-in wi-fi and GPS. The image stabilisation holds up well, but how does it compare with rival cameras for picture quality? Our test lab delivers the essential verdict.

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX350
Today's best price £155.00
Which? score 69%
Reviewed Jun 2014
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Image stabilisation:
5 out of 5
Video image quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Weight:
Optical zoom range:
GPS:
Wi-fi:
A well-priced travel zoom with an 18.2-megapixel sensor, HD video and built in wi-fi, the this small camera looks like a particularly tempting holiday purchase. But how would its photo quality hold up under the strain of our test lab? We reveal all.

Canon Powershot D30
Today's best price £219.00
Which? score 67%
Reviewed Jul 2014
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Image stabilisation:
5 out of 5
Video image quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Resolution:
Weight:
Optical zoom range:
GPS:
Wi-fi:
A rugged compact camera with a 12-megapixel (Mp) sensor, 5x optical zoom and 3-inch display, this camera is built for adventurous holiday-makers. Most importantly, the manufacturer claims this compact camera is waterproof up to 25m. Naturally, our experts put this to the test.

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX220
Today's best price £145.19
Which? score 67%
Reviewed Jun 2014
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Image stabilisation:
4 out of 5
Video image quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Weight:
Optical zoom range:
GPS:
Wi-fi:
A compact camera with an 18.2-megapixel sensor, 10x optical zoom and HD video recording; it has the aim of offering good quality photos without breaking your camera buying budget. Our test lab delivers the verdict on its photographic quality.

We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

Which? tests more than 100 cameras a year, from brands such as Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.

There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through its paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take great shots which ones will leave your photos with blurred lines and red eyes. 

But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap? Can you see what you're shooting on the viewfinder and how easy is the camera to use? We have the answers.

