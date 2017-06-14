Best cheap compact cameras for under £200
By Ryan Shaw
We round up the best top-scoring compact cameras costing under £200, to help you find the perfect cheap camera to suit your needs.
The best cheap compact camera for you
You don't need to spend a fortune if you're looking for a compact camera. There are some great cheap models out there that can give their more expensive rivals a run for their money.
Here we round up the best performing cheap compact cameras we've tested at Which?. If you're looking for a fantastic point-and-shoot model that won't break the bank but still takes great pictures, you'll find the best models for under £200 here.
Best cheap compact cameras
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 5 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A tiny camera that packs a serious punch, this camera is small enough that you can easily forget that it's there, plus it takes great photos. But what is the zoom like and does the image stabilisation work well to keep things steady?
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 5 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
An update to the previous iteration, this compact camera includes a monstrous 30x zoom, a 20.4-megapixel sensor, plus built-in wi-fi and GPS. The image stabilisation holds up well, but how does it compare with rival cameras for picture quality? Our test lab delivers the essential verdict.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 5 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A well-priced travel zoom with an 18.2-megapixel sensor, HD video and built in wi-fi, the this small camera looks like a particularly tempting holiday purchase. But how would its photo quality hold up under the strain of our test lab? We reveal all.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 5 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A rugged compact camera with a 12-megapixel (Mp) sensor, 5x optical zoom and 3-inch display, this camera is built for adventurous holiday-makers. Most importantly, the manufacturer claims this compact camera is waterproof up to 25m. Naturally, our experts put this to the test.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 4 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A compact camera with an 18.2-megapixel sensor, 10x optical zoom and HD video recording; it has the aim of offering good quality photos without breaking your camera buying budget. Our test lab delivers the verdict on its photographic quality.
We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? tests more than 100 cameras a year, from brands such as Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.
There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through its paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take great shots which ones will leave your photos with blurred lines and red eyes.
But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap? Can you see what you're shooting on the viewfinder and how easy is the camera to use? We have the answers.