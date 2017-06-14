How to buy the best digital camera

The best cameras take fantastic photos in every situation, whether you’re on holiday, at a family gathering or just enjoying a big day out. With cameras available from well-known brands such as Canon, Nikon, Olympus and Sony, sometimes it can be hard to choose which model is right for you.

However, there are big differences in picture quality, advanced features and how easy they are to use, so if you want to find the best camera for your needs, do some research before you splash out.

The best digital cameras take superb photos with pin-sharp image quality, are simple to use and are reliable for long periods of time; read on to find out the key factors to look out for.