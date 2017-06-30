Top five best cheap compact cameras for 2017
By Ryan Shaw
We round up the top-scoring compact cameras costing less than £200 to help you find the perfect cheap camera to suit your needs.
A cheap compact camera can be an inexpensive way to capture happy snaps, record impromptu videos or zoom in on distant landmarks. However, it's worth finding a model that not only takes great shots, but is simple to use, too.
There isn't much difference when it comes to the shape and size of compact cameras, but selecting the right model is dependent on what you want to do with the camera. We've selected five of the best compact cameras available for less than £200 in 2017 in the table below, from models with a large optical zoom to waterproof and lightweight cameras.
These top-performing cheap compact cameras we've tested at Which? can give their more expensive rivals a run for their money. If you're looking for a fantastic point-and-shoot model that won't break the bank but still takes great pictures, you'll find the best models listed here. Additionally, it's worth knowing which compact cameras to avoid. As a result, we've highlighted some Don't Buys you should steer clear of.
Best cheap compact cameras
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 5 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- Video resolution:
A tiny camera that packs a serious punch, this camera is small enough that you can easily forget that it's there, plus it takes great photos. But what is the zoom like and does the image stabilisation work well to keep things steady?
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 5 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- Video resolution:
An update to the previous iteration, this compact camera includes a monstrous 30x zoom, a 20.4-megapixel sensor, plus built-in wi-fi and GPS. The image stabilisation holds up well, but how does it compare with rival cameras for picture quality? Our test lab delivers the essential verdict.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 5 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- Video resolution:
A well-priced travel zoom with an 18.2-megapixel sensor, HD video and built in wi-fi, the this small camera looks like a particularly tempting holiday purchase. But how would its photo quality hold up under the strain of our test lab? We reveal all.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 5 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- Video resolution:
A rugged compact camera with a 12-megapixel (Mp) sensor, 5x optical zoom and 3-inch display, this camera is built for adventurous holiday-makers. Most importantly, the manufacturer claims this compact camera is waterproof up to 25m. Naturally, our experts put this to the test.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation:
- 4 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- Video resolution:
A compact camera with an 18.2-megapixel sensor, 10x optical zoom and HD video recording; it has the aim of offering good quality photos without breaking your camera buying budget. Our test lab delivers the verdict on its photographic quality.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct at June 2017.
And here are two cheap compact cameras to avoid
The worst compact cameras from our testing not only take terrible-quality photos and video, but they're cumbersome to use and have limited features. We've seen compact models with flimsy and easily breakable camera bodies, tiny and fuzzy LCD screens for framing or reviewing shots, and snail-like shutter speeds. Make sure you don't waste your money on sub-par cameras.
Worst cheap cameras
- Picture quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- Video resolution:
- Picture quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- Video resolution:
How to choose the best compact camera
Choosing a compact camera can be easy, as long as you know what you're looking for. Camera specifications are typically an excellent indicator of how a camera will perform in different shooting scenarios, and here are just some of the key criteria worth keeping in mind before you select your next camera.
- Megapixels (Mp) – even a 5Mp camera can produce good prints at 4x6, 5x7 or 9x10 inches, which are the kind that easily fit in a photo frame. Most cheap digital cameras offer at least 12Mp, but it's worth considering models around the 18-20Mp mark.
- Zoom – digital zoom enlarges the pixels in an image after it has been taken. With optical zoom, a camera’s lens magnifies an image for much sharper results – 5x optical zoom is the minimum acceptable standard, but the best models offer 12x zoom and above.
- Build quality – some digital cameras may be pocket-sized and lightweight, but you shouldn’t have to settle for one that feels flimsy. Be sure to choose a camera with a metal or high-density plastic casing. Also, be sure to also look for solid, well-placed buttons, so the camera is easy to use one-handed.
- Image stabilisation – image stabilisation helps reduce any blurriness in photos that’s caused by shaky camera movement. The best cheap digital cameras will produce sharp images regardless of how difficult they were to capture.
- Wireless – some digital cameras now offer wi-fi or Bluetooth for wirelessly transferring photos to your mobile phone or tablet. Most manufacturers now offer free apps to help with this process; some even allow you to use your phone as a remote control or geotag your shots with location information (so you don't have to remember where you took the photo).