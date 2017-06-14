Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Top five best waterproof cameras for 2017

By Ryan Shaw

We pick the best waterproof cameras tested at Which?. Waterproof, shockproof, freezeproof - our expert testing pushes these cameras to their limits.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

The best waterproof camera for you

If you're spending your holidays snorkelling around an exotic reef or hiking through picturesque mountains, you may choose to leave your camera at home for fear of it becoming damaged by water or worse. 

With a waterproof camera, you needn't suffer such worries. The best waterproof camera can withstand being dunked in water and drops from heights of two metres, plus they can still shoot great quality photos and video.

To see the products behind the scores in the table below, try Which? for a £1 trial. Already a member? Log in to see all the information.

Best waterproof cameras

Olympus Stylus TG-4
Today's best price £299.00
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Jul 2015
Best Buy
Picture quality:
5 out of 5
Low light picture quality:
4 out of 5
Video image quality:
3 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Optical zoom range:
Member exclusive
GPS:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

Available in back and red versions, this 16Mp camera can shoot in Raw and Jpeg image modes, plus it supports an underwater HDR mode for shooting in tricky lighting. Overall, we found that it's very good for low-light shots, but how easy is it to use on a daily basis? We tested this camera in tough conditions to make sure it won't let you down.

Sign up to reveal product
Panasonic Lumix DMC-FT5
Today's best price £249.00
Which? score 68%
Reviewed Jun 2013
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Low light picture quality:
3 out of 5
Video image quality:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Optical zoom range:
Member exclusive
GPS:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

Designed for the great outdoors, this camera comes with a built-in GPS and wi-fi, so pictures can be shared with other mobiles devices. A rugged camera it may be, but was the picture quality good enough to survive the Which? test lab?

Sign up to reveal product
Canon Powershot D30
Today's best price £219.00
Which? score 67%
Reviewed Jul 2014
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Low light picture quality:
3 out of 5
Video image quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Resolution:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Optical zoom range:
Member exclusive
GPS:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

A rugged compact camera with a 12Mp sensor, 5x optical zoom and 3-inch display, the Canon Powershot D30 is built for adventurous holiday-makers. Most importantly, Canon claims this compact camera is waterproof up to 25m. Naturally, our experts put this to the test.

Sign up to reveal product
Fujifilm FinePix XP90
Today's best price £164.95
Which? score 62%
Reviewed Mar 2016
Picture quality:
3 out of 5
Low light picture quality:
3 out of 5
Video image quality:
3 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Optical zoom range:
Member exclusive
GPS:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

Looking very similar to its previous iteration, this is a tough and rugged camera that is designed to be used in environments where other cameras would crumble. It's easy to use and it includes some additional features over its predecessor, but is that enough to warrant a Best Buy award? We tested it in the lab to find out.

Sign up to reveal product
Olympus Stylus TG-870
Typical price £249.00
Which? score 60%
Reviewed Sep 2016
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Low light picture quality:
3 out of 5
Video image quality:
2 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Resolution:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Optical zoom range:
Member exclusive
GPS:
Member exclusive
Wi-fi:
Member exclusive

This is a rugged 16Mp point-and-shoot camera that has excellent build quality and can take a beating, plus it has a great range of creative shooting options. Do you have to be adventurous to take advantage of this type of camera? We tested it to find out.

Sign up to reveal product

We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

Which? tests more than 100 cameras a year from brands such as Nikon, Olympus, and Panasonic. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.

There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through its paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take great shots and which ones will give your photos blurred lines and red eyes. 

But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap? Can you see what you're shooting on the viewfinder and how easy is the camera to use? We have the answers.

SHARE THIS PAGE

Related products

Canon

PowerShot G9 X

Launched: Oct 2015

Reviewed: Jan 2016

Today's best price

£379.98

Panasonic

Lumix DMC-TZ100

Launched: May 2016

Reviewed: Aug 2016

Today's best price

£478.00

Canon

PowerShot G9X II

Launched: Jan 2017

Reviewed: Mar 2017

Today's best price

£399.99

See all compact cameras
Which? works for you © Which? 2017