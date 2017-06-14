Top five best waterproof cameras for 2017

We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else

There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through its paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take great shots and which ones will give your photos blurred lines and red eyes.

But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap? Can you see what you're shooting on the viewfinder and how easy is the camera to use? We have the answers.