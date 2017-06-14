Top five best waterproof cameras for 2017
By Ryan Shaw
We pick the best waterproof cameras tested at Which?. Waterproof, shockproof, freezeproof - our expert testing pushes these cameras to their limits.
The best waterproof camera for you
If you're spending your holidays snorkelling around an exotic reef or hiking through picturesque mountains, you may choose to leave your camera at home for fear of it becoming damaged by water or worse.
With a waterproof camera, you needn't suffer such worries. The best waterproof camera can withstand being dunked in water and drops from heights of two metres, plus they can still shoot great quality photos and video.
Best waterproof cameras
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- GPS:
- Wi-fi:
Available in back and red versions, this 16Mp camera can shoot in Raw and Jpeg image modes, plus it supports an underwater HDR mode for shooting in tricky lighting. Overall, we found that it's very good for low-light shots, but how easy is it to use on a daily basis? We tested this camera in tough conditions to make sure it won't let you down.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- GPS:
- Wi-fi:
Designed for the great outdoors, this camera comes with a built-in GPS and wi-fi, so pictures can be shared with other mobiles devices. A rugged camera it may be, but was the picture quality good enough to survive the Which? test lab?
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- GPS:
- Wi-fi:
A rugged compact camera with a 12Mp sensor, 5x optical zoom and 3-inch display, the Canon Powershot D30 is built for adventurous holiday-makers. Most importantly, Canon claims this compact camera is waterproof up to 25m. Naturally, our experts put this to the test.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- GPS:
- Wi-fi:
Looking very similar to its previous iteration, this is a tough and rugged camera that is designed to be used in environments where other cameras would crumble. It's easy to use and it includes some additional features over its predecessor, but is that enough to warrant a Best Buy award? We tested it in the lab to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Video image quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom range:
- GPS:
- Wi-fi:
This is a rugged 16Mp point-and-shoot camera that has excellent build quality and can take a beating, plus it has a great range of creative shooting options. Do you have to be adventurous to take advantage of this type of camera? We tested it to find out.
We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? tests more than 100 cameras a year from brands such as Nikon, Olympus, and Panasonic. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.
There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through its paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take great shots and which ones will give your photos blurred lines and red eyes.
But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap? Can you see what you're shooting on the viewfinder and how easy is the camera to use? We have the answers.