Top seven compact camera brands for 2017

How we calculate the best and worst brands

Which? has a wealth of information on Britain's favourite tech brands. Every year we ask Which? members to tell us about the technology products they own - from how likely they would be to recommend a brand, to how reliable the products are once they get them home. This year nearly 11,000 Which? members told us about more than 30,000 devices.

We calculate a brand's reliability and its customer score based on the results of our annual survey. This year we had enough respondents to report on popular high street digital camera brands, such as Canon and Nikon, as well as other well-known brands, including Olympus, Panasonic and Sony. The most recommended brand has a customer score of 79%, compared to 61% for the least recommended brand.

Our reliability surveys, combined with our extensive lab tests, mean we can recommend the best cameras you can buy.