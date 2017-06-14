Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Compost bins

Best Buy compost bins

By Janice Shipp

Article 1 of 10

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Find out which compost bins are good enough to be awarded a Which? Best Buy.

  • Choose the best compost bin for all your garden waste
  • Ratings for some of the most popular compost bins from brands such as Blackwall and Sankey

Which? members have full access to this and all of our reviews - log in now if you're already a member or try a trial of Which? for £1 to get instant access to our site.

Did you know that Which? produces a gardening magazine packed with practical advice and testing of plants, products and gardening techniques? Find out more about Which? Gardening magazine.

SHARE THIS PAGE

next

Don't Buy compost bins

Which? works for you © Which? 2017