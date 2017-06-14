Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Compost bins

Full compost bin testing results

By Janice Shipp

Article 3 of 10

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Which? Gardening tested 11 compost bins to find the most effective for typical gardeners who want waste to rot down quickly without the hassle of turning their heap regularly. 

We only award Best Buy compost bin status to the bins that produce the best compost and are easy to assemble and use (we look at ease of filling and emptying the bin, and turning the compost).

The table below shows the score for each compost bin we've tested, and how we rate them for various criteria - Best Buys are in red and Don't Buys in grey. If you're not logged in, you'll see all the products listed in alphabetical order.

Members can log in to see the full table of test results, or if you're not a Which? member you can sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access to this and all our other reviews.

Did you know that Which? produces a gardening magazine packed with practical advice and testing of plants, products and gardening techniques? Find out more about Which? Gardening magazine.

 

Compost bin full testing results
Product Price Made  of Assembly Filling with small amounts Filling with large amounts Turning Emptying Yield of good-quality compost Test score
Blackwall Compost Converter 220L £31 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Botanico Wooden Slatted Composter 350L £40 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Eco King £65 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Garden King Composter 330L £35 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Grange Fencing Large Garden Composter 700L £41 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Harrod Horticultural Allotment Bin 600L £41 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Organic Gardening Wooden Composter Bin 500L £95 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Rotol £30 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Sankey Ecomax 330L £40 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Strata Compost bin with door 220L £45 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Thermoquick Express Composter 400L £70 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Don't Buy compost bins

next

How we test compost bins

Which? works for you © Which? 2017