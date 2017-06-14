Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

All compost test results

By Adele Dyer

Find the best compost for your gardening task: sowing seeds, raising young plants, growing plants in containers or planting veg in growing bags.

25 years of compost-testing experience means we know just how much difference there is between a Best Buy and a Don't Buy compost.

Sowing seeds and raising young plants
Compost for raising plants
Brand Price1 Seed sowing Raising young plants Test score
Aldi Multipurpose Compost £1.99 for 40 litres
Fertile Fibre Multipurpose Compost £7.20 for 60 litres
Fertile Fibre Seed Compost £7.20 for 60 litres
Levington Original Multipurpse Compost £6.99 for 50 litres
Lidl Grandiol Multipurpose Compost £1.99 for 35 litres
Lidl Grandiol Peat Free Compost 99p for 25 litres
Melcourt SylvaGrow Systainable Growing Medium £6.99 for 50 litres
Melcourt SylvaGrow with added John Innes £7.99 for 50 litres
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Enriched Compost £5.99 for 50 litres
Miracle-Gro Potting Mix £5.99 for 40 litres
Thompson & Morgan Incredicompost £14.99 for 70 litres
Verve Multipurpose Compost £3.86 for 50 litres
Wickes Multipurpose Compost £5.49 for 70 litres
Wilko Sowing and Cutting Compost £2 for 20 litres
Wyevale Multipurpose Compost £4.99 for 50 litres
Wyevale Multipurpose Compost with added John Innes £5.99 for 50 litres
Table notes
1 Price based on the 2017 selling price. 

Compost for containers
Compost for containers
Brand Price Begonias Potatoes Test score
Aldi Multipurpose Compost £1.99 for 40 litres
Fertile Fibre Multipurpose Compost £7.20 for 60 litres
Levington Original Multipurpose Compost £6.99 for 50 litres
Lidl Grandiol Multipurpose Compost £1.99 for 30 litres
Lidl Grandiol Peat-free Multipurpose Compost 99p for 25 litres
Melcourt SylvaGrow £6.99 for 50 litres
Melcourt SylvaGrow with John Innes £7.99 for 50 litres
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Enriched Compost £5.99 for 50 litres
Miracle-Gro Potting Mix £5.99 for 40 litres
Thompson & Morgan Incredicompost £14.99 for 70 litres
Vegro Multipurpose Compost £7.58 for 60 litres
Verve Multipurpose Compost £3.86 for 50 litres
Wickes Multipurpose Compost £5.49 for 70 litres
Wilko Tub and Basket Compost £2 for 20 litres
Wyevale Multipurpose Compost £4.99 for 50 litres
Wyevale Multipurpose Compost with added John Innes £5.99 for 50 litres
Wyevale Tub and Basket Compost £5.99 for 50 litres
Table notes
The more stars the better. Score Ignores price and is equally weighted between tomatoes and cucumbers, based on vigour in 3-6 weeks after planting, yield 3-6 weeks after planting, yield 3-6 weeks after the start of cropping, total yield to the end of the test (10 weeks for cucumbers and 13 weeks for tomatoes), with each having equal weight. 

1 Price based on the 2017 selling price. 

Growing bags tested
Growing bags tested
Brand Price1 Tomatoes Cucumbers Test score
Bulrush Grow Bag £2.99 for 33 litres
Erin Gro'bag £2.49 for 35 litres
Growise Multipurpose Grow Bag £2.99 for 33 litres
Mircle-Gro Grow Your Own Vegetable and Fruit Planter £4.99 for 45 litres
Table notes
1 Price based on the 2017 selling price. 

The following composts were reformulated or withdrawn since our tests and are excluded from our table:

  • Alan Titchmarsh and Waitrose Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
  • Aldi Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
  • Levington Original Gro-bag
  • Levington Tomorite Giant Tomato Planter
  • Sainsbury's Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
  • Verve Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
  • Verve Sowing and Cuttings Compost
  • Waitrose Multipurpose Compost
  • Wickes Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
  • Wyevale Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
