All compost test results
By Adele Dyer
Find the best compost for your gardening task: sowing seeds, raising young plants, growing plants in containers or planting veg in growing bags.
25 years of compost-testing experience means we know just how much difference there is between a Best Buy and a Don't Buy compost.
|Compost for raising plants
|Brand
|Price1
|Seed sowing
|Raising young plants
|Test score
|Aldi Multipurpose Compost
|£1.99 for 40 litres
|Fertile Fibre Multipurpose Compost
|£7.20 for 60 litres
|Fertile Fibre Seed Compost
|£7.20 for 60 litres
|Levington Original Multipurpse Compost
|£6.99 for 50 litres
|Lidl Grandiol Multipurpose Compost
|£1.99 for 35 litres
|Lidl Grandiol Peat Free Compost
|99p for 25 litres
|Melcourt SylvaGrow Systainable Growing Medium
|£6.99 for 50 litres
|Melcourt SylvaGrow with added John Innes
|£7.99 for 50 litres
|Miracle-Gro All Purpose Enriched Compost
|£5.99 for 50 litres
|Miracle-Gro Potting Mix
|£5.99 for 40 litres
|Thompson & Morgan Incredicompost
|£14.99 for 70 litres
|Verve Multipurpose Compost
|£3.86 for 50 litres
|Wickes Multipurpose Compost
|£5.49 for 70 litres
|Wilko Sowing and Cutting Compost
|£2 for 20 litres
|Wyevale Multipurpose Compost
|£4.99 for 50 litres
|Wyevale Multipurpose Compost with added John Innes
|£5.99 for 50 litres
Table notes
1 Price based on the 2017 selling price.
|Compost for containers
|Brand
|Price
|Begonias
|Potatoes
|Test score
|Aldi Multipurpose Compost
|£1.99 for 40 litres
|Fertile Fibre Multipurpose Compost
|£7.20 for 60 litres
|Levington Original Multipurpose Compost
|£6.99 for 50 litres
|Lidl Grandiol Multipurpose Compost
|£1.99 for 30 litres
|Lidl Grandiol Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
|99p for 25 litres
|Melcourt SylvaGrow
|£6.99 for 50 litres
|Melcourt SylvaGrow with John Innes
|£7.99 for 50 litres
|Miracle-Gro All Purpose Enriched Compost
|£5.99 for 50 litres
|Miracle-Gro Potting Mix
|£5.99 for 40 litres
|Thompson & Morgan Incredicompost
|£14.99 for 70 litres
|Vegro Multipurpose Compost
|£7.58 for 60 litres
|Verve Multipurpose Compost
|£3.86 for 50 litres
|Wickes Multipurpose Compost
|£5.49 for 70 litres
|Wilko Tub and Basket Compost
|£2 for 20 litres
|Wyevale Multipurpose Compost
|£4.99 for 50 litres
|Wyevale Multipurpose Compost with added John Innes
|£5.99 for 50 litres
|Wyevale Tub and Basket Compost
|£5.99 for 50 litres
Table notes
The more stars the better. Score Ignores price and is equally weighted between tomatoes and cucumbers, based on vigour in 3-6 weeks after planting, yield 3-6 weeks after planting, yield 3-6 weeks after the start of cropping, total yield to the end of the test (10 weeks for cucumbers and 13 weeks for tomatoes), with each having equal weight.
1 Price based on the 2017 selling price.
|Growing bags tested
|Brand
|Price1
|Tomatoes
|Cucumbers
|Test score
|Bulrush Grow Bag
|£2.99 for 33 litres
|Erin Gro'bag
|£2.49 for 35 litres
|Growise Multipurpose Grow Bag
|£2.99 for 33 litres
|Mircle-Gro Grow Your Own Vegetable and Fruit Planter
|£4.99 for 45 litres
Table notes
1 Price based on the 2017 selling price.
The following composts were reformulated or withdrawn since our tests and are excluded from our table:
- Alan Titchmarsh and Waitrose Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
- Aldi Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
- Levington Original Gro-bag
- Levington Tomorite Giant Tomato Planter
- Sainsbury's Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
- Verve Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
- Verve Sowing and Cuttings Compost
- Waitrose Multipurpose Compost
- Wickes Peat-free Multipurpose Compost
- Wyevale Peat-free Multipurpose Compost