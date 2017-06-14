Best Buy composts for raising young plants

Best composts for raising young plants

Young plants, such as seedlings and plug plants, need a compost that will support their growth. This means one that is not so high in fertiliser that it burns their roots while they are small, but which is able to keep them well supplied with nutrients to fuel their rapid growth. It's also vital that the compost can hold enough water to keep the plants from drying out, which will seriously impede their growth. At the same time, the compost shouldn't be so wet that the plants rot off.

We chose to grow pepper 'Arianne' in our young plants trial. Before the trial started, this was germinated from seed and grown on to the two true-leaf stage - the point at which you would usually repot the seedlings. We also grew fuchsia 'Shadowdancer Amelie', bought as plug plants grown from seed by a specialist nursery.

After six weeks, we judged both the young plants on how vigorous they were, which includes looking at size, leaf colour, and whether the plants are stocky and strong or long and straggly. We also noted how well the fuchsias were flowering.

