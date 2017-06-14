Best Buy growing-bag watering system

Best Buy growing-bag watering systems

Growing bags are great for greenhouse crops, as you can plant them directly into the bag. However, this does make it tricky to spot when the compost is drying out and to avoid overwatering them. For sensitive crops such as tomatoes, this can lead to diseases and disorders, including blossom end rot and splitting.

We wanted to find out if any growing-bag watering systems make it easier to keep your plants well watered and healthy. We grew tomato and cucumber plants in a climate-controlled greenhouse and watered them using four widely available watering systems. We connected each watering system to two growing bags; one containing three tomato plants and the other three cucumber plants.

We pre-mixed feed and used it to fill the systems' reservoirs. For those without a reservoir, we connected the drippers to mains water and a liquid-feed device until it had permeated through the bags.

We monitored the plants' health, and harvested and weighed the tomatoes and cucumbers. We also assessed how easy the watering systems were to set up and use.

