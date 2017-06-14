Best Buy growing bags
By Adele Dyer
Give your veg crops the ideal place to grow in a Best Buy growing bag. Keep them fed and watered to be rewarded with great crops.
Best growing bags
Growing bags have become real favourites with gardeners - and for good reasons. You don't need a pot as you can plant directly into the bag, and for tender crops they're a great alternative to planting in a greenhouse border. They're a bargain option, too - often costing less than bags of multipurpose compost.
These recommended growing bags grew strong, healthy plants that gave us great crops.
In early May we placed our bags in a greenhouse and planted three 'Matina' tomato plants or two 'Carmen' cucumber plants into each one. We connected the bags to an automatic watering system and mixed in liquid feed after the first few weeks. We assessed the plants as they grew, and picked the crops, weighed and graded them for quality twice a week.
See how all the growing bags were rated by looking at our full compost test results and take a look at one to avoid, our Don't Buy growing bag.
|
Large bag
Peat content: 70%
This large planter contains a high percentage of peat, as well as bark and wood fibre.
It's a third larger than the other growing bags we tested, so needed more water and liquid feed to keep it moist.
However, it's large size also gave the roots of our tomato and cucumber plants more room to grow, and this resulted in a slightly heavier crop in this bag than in most of the other bags on test.
|
Best standard-sized bag
Peat content: 58%
This bag, containing a mix of peat, coir and green compost, is very similar to other composts that have done well in previous tests. Our tomato and cucumber plants rooted well into it.
It produced almost as many fruit as the Best Buy growing bag and, being 50% cheaper, is a good bargain. We harvested as many tomatoes from this bag as the Best Buy, and 9kg of cucumbers, compared with 10kg from the Best Buy.
