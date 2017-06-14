Don't Buy composts for raising young plants

Worst composts for raising young plants

Seedlings and small plug plants have delicate roots that need careful nurturing to make sure they grow well. As a result, the perfect compost should have a balanced fertiliser that will gradually give the young plants the right nutrition to grow rapidly. It should also be fine enough for young plants' roots to be firmly nestled in the compost, but be open enough for the water to drain through so plants don't sit in water.

Our best composts for raising young plants have just this mix, but our worst composts were coarse and lumpy with unbalanced fertiliser that stopped the plants' growth in their tracks.

This year, we grew pepper 'Arianne' and fuchsia 'Shadowdancer Amelie'. Overall, the results were very good, with strong plants produced from most composts. These Don't Buy composts stood out against the rest as they were small and stunted with pale or yellowing leaves.

See how all the composts scored by looking at the full results table, and see which were Best Buy composts for sowing seeds and containers.

