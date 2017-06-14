Controlled-release fertilisers
Best Buy controlled-release fertilisers
Article 1 of 3
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Check out our Best Buys to find a slow-release fertiliser that can really boost your patio plants.
Controlled-release fertiliser Best Buys
- Find out which controlled-release fertiliser will keep your flowers looking great throughout the year
- Ratings for popular brands of fertiliser such as Chempak and Miracle-Gro
- We test the fertilisers out on pelargoniums and potatoes so you can choose the best with confidence
Which? members can find out the full results of our controlled-release fertilisers test, and which is the best fertiliser for feeding plants in containers, along with other Which? research.
Which? members can log in now to view the results below. If you're not a member already, you can get instant access to all our test results by signing up for a Which? trial.