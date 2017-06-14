Cooker hoods jargon buster

C

Canopy

Chimney and island cooker hoods are made up of a stainless steel chimney, housing the duct, and a glass or stainless steel canopy where you'll find the extractor fan and filters. Glass canopies are easier to clean than those made of stainless steel – it’s also easier to see when they are dirty.

Chimney cooker hoods

Chimney-style hoods are made of stainless steel and glass and comprise a canopy, to capture the steam and smells, and a chimney fitted with a fan to extract them. They need to be fitted to the wall and can be found in sizes big enough for four-ring hobs or large eight-burner 120cm-wide range cookers.

Controls

Cooker hoods with the controls on the front are easier to use than those with the controls on the inside or underneath.