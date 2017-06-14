How we test cooker hoods

What makes a Best Buy cooker hood?

We've tested cooker hoods from a range of big brands. Only those that are proven to excel at removing smells, grease and steam are awarded our Best Buy recommendation. Watch the video above to find out why buying a Which? recommended cooker hood will help keep your surfaces grease-free and make a real difference in your kitchen.

We put cooker hoods through a range of rigorous lab tests, giving us the answers to the most important questions about these appliances, including: