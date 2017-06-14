It's no good getting a cooker hood that makes a lot of noise but doesn't quickly clear your kitchen of unwanted steam, grease and odours. Which? tests five different categories of cooker hood to pinpoint which models will make your life in the kitchen easier, cleaner and more fragrant. Our Best Buy cooker hoods can be relied upon to clear the air in your kitchen quickly and quietly.

The worst cooker hoods we've tested are four times as noisy as the quietest and they struggle to remove steam, smells and grease. These cooker hoods will leave your kitchen damp, dirty and smelly as well as giving you a headache while you cook.

Every cooker hood sent to the Which lab is tested in 14 different ways to find out how effective it is at removing steam, smells and grease, how easy it is to use and how well it's built. After seven weeks of solid testing we know which cooker hoods are best.

We test each cooker hood with someone over six-feet-tall and someone under five-feet and we use a testing panel of both men and women to tell us how easy or hard it really is to attach cooker hoods to the wall.

How we find the best cooker hoods

Cooking in a steamy, smelly kitchen isn't enjoyable - and grease settling on your kitchen surfaces is something we all want to avoid. Cooker hoods get put through rigorous tests by our lab experts to find the models that will promptly remove steam, smells and grease from your kitchen. If you buy a cooker hood which has been awarded a Which? Best Buy you can be confident that you'll be rewarded with a fresh-smelling kitchen.

We get the humidity in our test chambers up to 90%, as humid as a shower-fogged bathroom, and then see which cooker hoods are powerful enough to clear the steam, so you won't have to suffer when you're cooking. Smells: We make our test chamber reek using the pungent chemical methyl ethyl ketone (which smells just like nail polish remover) dripped into a hot pan. A powerful cooker hood should have no problem removing those smells, making your kitchen a more pleasant place to be while cooking.

Cooker hood reviews you can trust

Models from the biggest cooker hoods brands on the market as tested in the Which? lab – including AEG, Bosch and Hotpoint – and we've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally underperform.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

