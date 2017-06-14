Best BT home phones

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent cordless phone reviews.

BT home phones

BT’s top-of-the-range home phones include expensive, but useful features, such as advanced nuisance-call blocking and live conversation recording. But you don’t need to pay a fortune to find the right phone. Our testing has found cheaper BT phones that beat models costing twice the price.

Budget or premium, only a handful of BT phones on test earned our coveted Best Buy status. Find out which in the table below, or view all of our expert BT phone reviews.