Best BT home phones
By Daniel Nissenbaum
Not all BT phones are worth picking up. In our test lab BT handsets have scored as high as 77% and as low as 45%. We pick the best below.
BT home phones
BT’s top-of-the-range home phones include expensive, but useful features, such as advanced nuisance-call blocking and live conversation recording. But you don’t need to pay a fortune to find the right phone. Our testing has found cheaper BT phones that beat models costing twice the price.
Budget or premium, only a handful of BT phones on test earned our coveted Best Buy status. Find out which in the table below, or view all of our expert BT phone reviews.
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We have more than 20 years experience testing cordless phones and put every model we review through the same battery of tough lab tests. This means that we're able to directly compare hundreds of different devices and so can tell you exactly which ones to buy and which to avoid.
