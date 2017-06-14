Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best cheap cordless home phones

By Jon Barrow

Cordless phones can be surprisingly expensive. Here are our three favourite great value models - all offer fantastic call quality without breaking the bank.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent cordless phone reviews.

The best cordless phone for you

The great value phones recommended in the table below have all gone through our rigorous lab tests, so you can be sure that they won't let you down. All sound fantastic, are easy to set up and will give cordless coverage in even the largest houses.

Best cheap cordless home phones

Panasonic KX-TGH220
Today's best price £28.99
Which? score 77%
Reviewed Oct 2014
Best Buy
Sound quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Phone range:
4 out of 5
Type of device:
Member exclusive
Phonebook size:
Member exclusive

This cordless home phone is pretty impressive, both in terms of price and functionality. It has a built-in answering machine, call-blocking technology and impressive call quality and range. It out performs phones that are double, even triple, the price.

Sign up to reveal product
BT 4600 single
Today's best price £31.55
Which? score 76%
Reviewed Oct 2016
Best Buy
Sound quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Phone range:
4 out of 5
Type of device:
Member exclusive
Phonebook size:
Member exclusive

This phone is not only the cheapest this popular brand sells, but it's one of it's best. Incredibly easy to use, it also has great sound quality and brilliant features, especially in terms of call blocking.

Sign up to reveal product
Gigaset AS405A single
Today's best price £21.99
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Jan 2017
Sound quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Phone range:
4 out of 5
Type of device:
Member exclusive
Phonebook size:
Member exclusive

This a well-equipped cordless phone and answering machine. It sailed through our tough lab tests and really impressed us in terms of ease of use, sound quality and functionality. It's also our cheapest Best Buy.

Sign up to reveal product

We test cordless phones more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

We've over 20 years experience testing cordless phones and put every model we review through the same battery of tough lab tests. This means that were able to directly compare hundreds of different devices and so can tell you exactly which ones to buy and which to avoid.

SHARE THIS PAGE

Related products

Panasonic

KX-TGF320

Launched: May 2015

Reviewed: Mar 2016

Today's best price

£55.58

Gigaset

C530A twin

Launched: Jan 2013

Reviewed: Dec 2013

Today's best price

£74.98

Gigaset

C530A triple

Launched: Jan 2013

Reviewed: Dec 2013

Today's best price

£89.99

See all cordless phones
Which? works for you © Which? 2017