Best cheap cordless home phones

By Jon Barrow
The best cordless phone for youThe great value phones recommended in the table below have all gone through our rigorous lab tests, so you can be sure that they won't let you down. All sound fantastic, are easy to set up and will give cordless coverage in even the largest houses.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Phone range:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Phonebook size:
This cordless home phone is pretty impressive, both in terms of price and functionality. It has a built-in answering machine, call-blocking technology and impressive call quality and range. It out performs phones that are double, even triple, the price.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Phone range:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Phonebook size:
This phone is not only the cheapest this popular brand sells, but it's one of it's best. Incredibly easy to use, it also has great sound quality and brilliant features, especially in terms of call blocking.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Phone range:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Phonebook size:
This a well-equipped cordless phone and answering machine. It sailed through our tough lab tests and really impressed us in terms of ease of use, sound quality and functionality. It's also our cheapest Best Buy.
We test cordless phones more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We've over 20 years experience testing cordless phones and put every model we review through the same battery of tough lab tests. This means that were able to directly compare hundreds of different devices and so can tell you exactly which ones to buy and which to avoid.