Best cordless phone brands
By Jon Barrow
Choosing the best brand of cordless phone
The best cordless phones sound fantastic, have a great range and are simple to use. But that’s of little use if they break down after just a few months. That’s why we’ve included our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below for the biggest cordless phone brands - Panasonic, Gigaset, BT, Binatone and Philips.
These ratings are based on feedback from over 3,000 Which? members who told us about the experiences they’ve had with their cordless phones over the last five years. Brands that experience few faults, especially major or catastrophic ones, get higher scores than those where things quickly went wrong.
Our table also includes a customer score for each brand, based on how satisfied owners are and whether they would recommend the brand to someone else.
To discover the best cordless phones we've tested, click through to all our Best Buy cordless phones.
Best and worst cordless phone brands
In the table below we've collated all our current cordless phone test results (correct as of July 2016), plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at a glance how the key brands stack up against each other.
In the table below we've collated all our current cordless phone test results (correct as of July 2016), plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at a glance how the key brands stack up against each other.
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|65%
|72%
|
This is the most reliable cordless phone brand and the best overall. Its phones are unlikely to let you down, with 91% still fault-free after five years use. Customers are happy with its phones and customer service, and they do very well in our lab tests too.
Find out which phone brand we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|68%
|66%
|
This brand is really pushing the envelope with their premium phones. Some handsets are pretty pricey, but it's an investment worth making if you use your landline often. The phones are pretty reliable too, but not the very best we've seen.
Find out which phone brand we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|60%
|58%
|
This popular brand makes a wide range of phones from ultra-cheap handsets to feature-packed smart home phones. The brand's reliability rating is good, but its customer score could certainly be improved and we find its products to be quite hit and miss at times.
Find out which phone brand we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|46%
|45%
|
This brand may be cheap but its cordless phones aren't the most reliable, with 18% experiencing a fault within five years. The phones also fare very poorly in our tests and current owners frequently give the brand a disappointing customer score.
Find out which phone brand we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|57%
|42%
|
Phones from this brand should be avoided. It may be well-known, but relatively few customers in our survey own one of its phones. It’s easy to see why too – there aren’t many to choose and none are Best Buys. The brand received a dismal customer score too.
Find out which phone brand we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
At Which?, we've been testing cordless phones for more than twenty years and so know what separates the best and worst models. Our tough lab assessment includes 85 different checks and measurements as we dig beneath the manufacturer’s hype to discover the truth about their phones.
Every year we also speak to thousands of phone owners as part of our regular reliability survey. This huge undertaking enables us to discover exactly what real customers think of their phone. It also means we can identify the brands that you can rely upon, and report on those whose standards have raised or are slipping. So you can make the right choice before parting with your hard-earned cash.