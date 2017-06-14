Best cordless phone brands

Choosing the best brand of cordless phone

The best cordless phones sound fantastic, have a great range and are simple to use. But that’s of little use if they break down after just a few months. That’s why we’ve included our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below for the biggest cordless phone brands - Panasonic, Gigaset, BT, Binatone and Philips.

These ratings are based on feedback from over 3,000 Which? members who told us about the experiences they’ve had with their cordless phones over the last five years. Brands that experience few faults, especially major or catastrophic ones, get higher scores than those where things quickly went wrong.

Our table also includes a customer score for each brand, based on how satisfied owners are and whether they would recommend the brand to someone else.

