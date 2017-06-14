Compare Panasonic and Gigaset cordless phones

If you’re just looking for the best cordless phones, head over to our Best Buy cordless phones.

Panasonic and Gigaset are two of the largest and most popular cordless phone brands, but which one is a better bet for your home?

Both brands produce a wide range of models; from ultra-basic cordless handsets that won’t break the bank, to premium models that come with all the bells and whistles, including nuisance-call blocking technology. We’ve put the two brands head to head to find out which one makes the best cordless phones in terms of price, ease of use, features and sound quality.

Panasonic and Gigaset manufacture phones that excel in our tests, with clear crisp sound, useful features and easy-to-use handsets. But both brands also have phones that we wouldn’t recommend you buy, thanks to their hard-to-navigate menus and lack of features.

We found that price isn’t a good indicator of quality. We’ve discovered some great-value models that are Best Buys, as well as some pricier cordless phones that don’t score as well as you’d expect. We also found that one brand is more reliable than the other, thanks to our unique reliability survey where we ask over 3,000 cordless phone owners about their phones. If you buy this brand, its phones are unlikely to let you down – with a high number still fault-free after five years use.