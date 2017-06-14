Easy-to-use cordless phones
By Zoe Galloway
Despite the rise of mobile phones, the trusty home handset remains popular - and the good news is that cordless phones are better than ever, thanks to improvements in the technology that they use.
Read on for reviews of cordless phones that we’ve found to be the easiest to use in our rigorous and independent testing. Not only are these products of a very high quality overall - and are Best Buys - but they have also been designed to make your life easier.
We've chosen cordless phones in single handset packs, but you can also buy most of these in twin, triple and quadruple packs, depending on your needs.
Cordless phones: great features to look out for
Big buttons
Many cordless phones have extra-large keys that are designed to be tactile and easy to press - very useful when inputting long phone numbers or navigating call-centre menus. Some even have 'talking' buttons that read out numbers as you press them, so you can tell whether you've mis-dialled.
Hearing-aid compatibility
All phones can be used with a hearing aid, but their performance can vary. If you have a hearing aid, it's best to go for a phone that is specifically 'hearing-aid compatible'. Also, look for ones that get a high M/T rating (microphone/telecoil coupling) - M1 or T1 being poor, and M4 or T4 being excellent.
Display
Some cordless phones have screens around two inches in size, capable of displaying around six lines of text. This means that it should be easy for you to scroll through your phonebook to find numbers of family or friends.
Extra-loud ringtone
Specially amplified phones are handy if you find most phones too quiet and often miss incoming calls. Many also amplify the call as well, so it's easier to hear what's being said.
Call blocking
This feature is designed to stop nuisance calls. You can choose which calls you answer and which calls are sent straight to the answer machine (if the phone has one). This lets you block all international and withheld numbers, for example, potentially cutting the flow of unwanted sales calls.
Easy-to-use cordless phones - our research
We've compiled a list of cordless phones that score highly for factors relating to ease of use. We know from our expert testing that these handsets are easy to set up and fantastic to use every day, whether you're making calls or using the answer machine.
If you’re finding daily tasks a bit more of a struggle than before, these cordless phones can make your life easier. They're brilliant products and Best Buys - we wouldn't recommend them to you if we wouldn't buy them ourselves.