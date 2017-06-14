How we test cordless phones

What makes a Best Buy cordless phone?

We put cordless home phones through a battery of tough lab tests so you can buy with confidence and find the best one for you. We'll help you avoid the phones that sound crackly and distorted, or have such short ranges that they won't work upstairs.

We put every phone through the same tests - a mixture of hands-on assessments from independent experts and technical lab testing - so we can answer the important, no-nonsense questions with confidence, and give you a verdict you can trust.

Our tests examine the following key questions:

How clear are calls to and from the phone?

How easy is it to use the phone and read the screen?

What's the phone's range like?

And most importantly, should I buy it?

Head straight to our cordless phone reviews - or read on to find out more about how we test to answer each of these questions.

How clear are calls to and from the phone?

We make a series of calls from each phone while an expert panel checks the sound quality at both ends of the line. Our experts listen to calls on the speakerphone and assess the sound quality of incoming and outgoing messages left on the answering machine.

How easy is the phone to use?

We use ergonomic experts who assess how easy it is to set up the phone, add contacts to the phone book and make and receive calls. We rate the general handling, including if the buttons are well spaced so pressing the right numbers is simple, and if the names and numbers on the display are easy to read.

What's the phone's range like?