Which? Best Buy cordless phones
First-rate cordless phones offer crystal clear call quality and great coverage - even in the largest houses. See which handsets receive our seal of approval and are recommended Best Buys.
Technology can be expensive and temperamental, but our aim is to ensure you make the right purchasing decision for you, so you don't end up out of pocket or with a useless product. Unlike other review sites, we go out and purchase every single cordless phone we review, just as a normal customer would.
We test more than 50 new handsets every year and we look at everything from simple, budget models to pricey, feature-packed phones. We examine cordless phones from big brands like BT, Panasonic and Philips, as well as smaller brands such as Gigaset, Binatone and iDect.
When a cordless phone is awarded with a Best Buy distinction, you can be certain it's a genuinely excellent device. Our thorough lab tests look at every aspect of the phone, including:
- How easy it is to set up and use
- How well it sounds when making and receiving calls
- What useful features it has, such as a built-in answering machine or nuisance call-blocking technology
We’ve been testing cordless phones in our labs for more than 20 years so we know what separates the cream from the crop. And we don’t just reveal the best - we also highlight the poor scoring Don’t Buy cordless phones, so you don’t inadvertently end up with a dud that you’ll soon be keen to replace.
Tired of muffled sound and constant nuisance calls? Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews. Already a member? Log in to see our extensive reviews.
How we uncover the best cordless phones
Every phone we review goes through a rigorous assessment in which our experts perform over 85 different checks and measurements. This enables us to directly compare hundreds of different models and to tell you just what you need to know about your next phone.
- Call quality We make a series of calls with each phone and assess how clear the call quality is at both ends of the line.
- Ease of use We use a panel of experts to assess just how easy each phone is to set up and to use in everyday life, checking that the display is clear and that it’s straightforward to add names to the phonebook.
- Range We check the range of each cordless phone by measuring the call quality on different floors within our laboratory and through steel and brick walls.
- Brand reliability Our annual survey of thousands of cordless phone owners enables us to rate and rank each brand for reliability, so you can be sure your phone will last the distance.
We’ll never rate a product as a Best Buy if our data shows that it's from an unreliable brand – no matter how well it does in our lab assessment. Only brands that receive a three star or above reliability rating, based on our annual survey of phone owners, are eligible.
Find out which cordless phones are Don't Buys and which are Best Buys by taking out a £1 trial to Which?.