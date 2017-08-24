BT cordless phones rated

Just want to find your perfect phone? Browse our cordless phone reviews.

How much do BT cordless phones cost?

BT’s cordless phones vary wildly in price. The cheapest single handset comes in at around £16, while the most expensive is £77 for a single handset pack. In general BT phones are pretty reasonable, and many offer pretty good value for money – especially when compared with other cordless phone brands.

Unlike other manufacturers, almost every BT phone comes in a single, twin, triple and quad handset pack which means you can save a fair amount of money opting for a quad pack instead of picking up four single handsets separately. For example, a single BT XD56 phone costs £60 but the four-pack has a price tag of £130, saving you £110 if you buy the multipack instead of several single handsets.

Choosing the best BT cordless phone

BT's entry-level cordless phones are sometimes lacking in key features, such as call blocking, or they don’t have an answering machine or hands-free capabilities. Obviously if those things are not essential to you, then it’s worth going for one of their basic models.

Mid-range and top-end BT cordless phones usually come with a range of call blocking options, which allow you to add specific numbers to your blocked list, categories of calls such as anonymous or withheld, as well as strings of numbers, such as premium-rate one that begin with a 09. A select few BT landline models can send and receive text messages using the phone, while others also have a base unit with its own keypad and speakerphone, so you can make and receive calls without lifting the handset.

BT Call Protect

In addition to the call blocking capabilities on their cordless phones, BT has a free service called BT Call Protect to help you avoid nuisance calls, although it’s exclusively for BT customers.

To activate, simply log into your BT account and BT Call Protect will be applied to your phone line within 24 hours.

It has three features:

Numbers identified as nuisance callers by BT’s experts are added to a BT blacklist and sent automatically to your junk voicemail. Personal blacklist If you get an unwanted call you can quickly add it to your Personal blacklist. All future calls from that number will be sent to your junk voicemail.

If you get an unwanted call you can quickly add it to your Personal blacklist. All future calls from that number will be sent to your junk voicemail. Individual call types Sends calls from specific categories (such as withheld or international) straight to your junk voicemail.

BT also has another service called Answer 1571, which isn't free (unlike Call Protect), but it does have the following benefits: