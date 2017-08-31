Gigaset cordless phones rated

Top cordless phone brands
Get a Gigaset phone that’s right for you. We reveal everything you need to know about the cordless phone brand formerly known as Siemens Gigaset.
Gigaset, formally known as Siemens Gigaset, is a German-based cordless phone brand. It’s renowned for making long-lasting handsets that come with a two-year warranty as standard. Many of its phones also have an eco-friendly low power function, which not only helps the environment but also cuts the cost of bills.
On average Gigaset handsets are more expensive than other brands, but its phones are feature-rich and often include advanced technology. For example, the Gigaset S850A GO is Bluetooth-enabled and has a micro USB port, so you can easily connect this phone to a Bluetooth headset and copy contacts over from your PC or smartphone wirelessly or with a micro USB cable. Find out which Gigaset phones are recommended by taking a look at our cordless phone reviews.
In the table below, we've rounded up some key facts about the brand to help you decide whether a Gigaset cordless phone would be right for you.
|Gigaset cordless phones overview table
|Number tested in the past three years
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|Average test score based on results of models tested still available in shops. Brand reliability rating and customer score are based on a June 2017 survey of 2,895 Which? members who own cordless phones. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members’ experience of that brand. Table last updated August 2018.
How much do Gigaset cordless phones cost?
Older Gigaset phones are on sale for as little as £20, but newer models are pricier and can cost as much as £70 for a single handset. Understandably more feature-packed phones, such as the touchscreen Gigaset SL930A, which resembles a smartphone and can access the internet, are even more expensive and you can expect to pay between £100-£200 for this cordless phone handset or one similar.
Some Gigaset cordless phones come in different handset packs and you can save money by picking up a twin, triple or quad handset pack, rather than buy multiple single handsets. For example, a single Gigaset S850A Go costs £70, but the quad pack is just £235, saving you £45 if you opt for the multi-pack instead of several single handsets.
Choosing the best Gigaset cordless phone
Some Gigaset phones have nifty features such as hearing-aid compatibility or the ability to increase the font size if you’re having trouble reading contact details, although that is generally only the case with its high-quality colour screens. Many are also compatible with signal boosters, which is handy if you find the range doesn’t quite cover the distance you want it to.
Unlike most other cordless phones, Gigasets have an eco-mode as standard which switches off the transmission of radio waves when the handset is charging, for a much more energy-efficient performance that will help to keep your electricity bills down.
But, as we’ve mentioned, sometimes Gigaset phones are a bit basic when it comes to call blocking. This is especially true when comparing them with BT and Panasonic cordless phones that can block a number of different categories of calls, strings of numbers such as premium rate 090 numbers, hundreds of specific numbers and outgoing calls too. If you’re keen on a Gigaset phone but besieged by nuisance callers, it might be worth picking up a separate call-blocking device to ensure those pesky PPI calls don’t bother you at dinnertime.