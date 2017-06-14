Top cordless phones of 2017
By Alison Potter
We reveal the five best cordless phones of 2017 - cordless phones that aced our tough lab tests thanks to excellent sound quality and call blocking features.
Here we've selected the top five cordless phones in 2017, but for a full list of our recommended handsets take a look at our Best Buy cordless phones.
It's a given that if you're buying a new cordless phone you'd want to buy the best you can get for your budget.
Our testing enables us to identify which cordless phones excel in terms of sound quality and call blocking, and if they are particularly easy to use, or ideal for large properties and homes with thick walls.
The table below shows our top models for 2017, which all passed our rigorous lab tests with flying colours.
Top cordless phones 2017
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Call blocking:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Member exclusive
- Speed dial:
- Member exclusive
Uniquely, this phone has one cordless handset and the other is a corded, more traditional-looking phone with an answering machine. Sound quality is good, the call blocking features are impressive and it's very easy to operate.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Member exclusive
- Speed dial:
- Member exclusive
This cordless phone with answering machine is a triple threat thanks to its clear sound quality, useful features and easy-to-use design. As well as a single handset, it's also available in twin and triple packs.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Member exclusive
- Speed dial:
- Member exclusive
This phone has a great range, good sound quality and it's easy to use. It has an answering machine and it can store 250 numbers, as well as block 100 numbers, including unwelcome calls from withheld numbers.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Member exclusive
- Speed dial:
- Member exclusive
In terms of ease of use, phone range and features, this cordless phone excels. The sound quality is good when making and receiving calls, and the ring volume goes to a satisfyingly high volume if needed.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Call blocking:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Member exclusive
- Speed dial:
- Member exclusive
Ideal for those with eyesight or dexterity issues, this clear-sounding, big-button phone is incredibly easy to use. It has an automatic call-blocking button and an answering machine that can store 60 minutes worth of messages.
We go further in our cordless phone tests than anyone else
We test cordless phones more thoroughly than anyone else – from how far the range will reach to how easy they are to use, with a series of tests incorporating specialist equipment. We make calls to and from a reference phone while an expert panel checks the sound quality at both ends of the line. Our experts listen to calls on the speakerphone and assess the sound quality of incoming and outgoing messages left on the answering machine, so you can be sure of purchasing an excellent-sounding cordless phone.
Our in-depth lab testing takes place year round and we regularly update our cordless phone reviews to include the latest cordless phones on sale from major brands including BT, Panasonic and Gigaset. We also test cordless phones from manufacturers such as Binatone, iDect, Philips and Doro.