Top five call blocking home phones
By Alison Potter
Tackle nuisance calls by buying a new cordless home phone with call blocking features. Here are the best and the worst, chosen by Which? experts.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Nuisance calls offering to refund your PPI or to repair your PC are common nowadays, and they can be a daily irritant. Luckily, tech can save the day, and there are plenty of options available to make sure your phone only rings when there’s someone you actually want to talk to on the other end of the line.
Below we’ve listed five great call blocking cordless phones that can help curb nuisance calls. And that's not all - these handsets also impressed in our home phone lab tests and all offer fantastic call quality and excellent cordless coverage.
But not every phone offering call blocking is up to scratch. Find the phones you should avoid at the bottom of the page, so you don’t accidentally shell out for a disappointing handset.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?
Best call blocking home phones
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Phonebook size:
- Member exclusive
- Answering machine memory mins:
- Member exclusive
This feature-packed cordless home phone is a Best Buy that can block up to 100 specific numbers, as well as all calls from withheld numbers. You can also block outgoing calls – handy if you want to stop access to premium rate numbers.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Phonebook size:
- Member exclusive
- Answering machine memory mins:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy phone screens all calls and requires unknown callers to say their name before you pick up, allowing you to choose whether to take the call without having to actually speak to them. It's jam-packed with great call-blocking features and it sailed through all of our tests.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Phonebook size:
- Member exclusive
- Answering machine memory mins:
- Member exclusive
Press the dedicated call blocking button on a call or when a number is ringing then that number will be added to your block list, ensuring that person never bothers you again. The sound quality is good and it's also a piece of cake to use.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Phonebook size:
- Member exclusive
- Answering machine memory mins:
- Member exclusive
Automated screening means that all callers have to leave their name and you decide whether to take the call or send it straight to the answering machine. It also allows you to add a huge number of callers to your blocked list and has highly customisable call blocking settings.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Phonebook size:
- Member exclusive
- Answering machine memory mins:
- Member exclusive
This is a more expensive model, but it's worth every penny. It's a Best Buy that can store hundreds of contacts, block specific numbers and bar all anonymous calls. It has a handy 'do not disturb' which allows you to set the phone to be silent and flash when you have an incoming call.
Table notes: Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of March 2017.
Not found the product for you? Browse all of our independent cordless phone reviews.
Bad call blocking phones
Not all cordless phones are created equal. We’ve discovered call blocking cordless phones that are overly-complicated to set-up, as well as ones that don’t stop bogus calls effectively or prevent loved ones from being able to get through. Make sure you don't waste your money on these handsets.
Call blocking phones to avoid
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Call blocking:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Member exclusive
- Speed dial:
- Member exclusive
The call blocking is awkward and time consuming to set up. It's also difficult to use and you can only block 20 numbers at one time.
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Call blocking:
- 2 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Member exclusive
- Speed dial:
- Member exclusive
This phone is limited in terms of call blocking and only offers to block one category of calls and 15 specific phone numbers.
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Call blocking:
- 1 out of 5
- Type of device:
- Member exclusive
- Speed dial:
- Member exclusive
With basic call blocking features and no way to stop blocked callers from leaving an answerphone message, this handset really isn't suitable for dealing with nuisance calls.
How to curb nuisance calls
There are a number of different ways to prevent unwanted calls. We round up the most common below and explain precisely how they can help to stop these nuisance calls from getting through.
Call screening – This is the most effective call blocking option. Instead of using your answering machine to screen your calls, some cordless phones offer a more sophisticated option. It asks the caller to state their name and business before putting them through – most won’t bother, choosing to hang up and try someone else instead. Legitimate callers will be happy to give their details, at which point your phone will ring, a recording of their answer will be played, and you can choose whether to accept or reject the call. If a number is already on your saved contacts list then they should be put straight through and won’t have to state their name first. Blocked numbers will be immediately prevented from getting through in any case.
Call screening is available on some phones and also through most call blockers.
Last caller barring – Perhaps unsurprisingly, this feature blocks the number of the last person to call you. It’s useful if you take a call from a salesperson or other nuisance caller, and know from that first conversation that you’ll never want to speak to them again. Once selected, the caller will hear a busy tone the next time they call. Of course, they have to call you at least once before you can block them and sadly many nuisance callers frequently change their numbers, which can be incredibly frustrating.
Last caller barring is available on some phones, as well as via your phone provider or through most call blockers.
Anonymous/withheld number call blocking – Lots of nuisance calls come from anonymous or withheld numbers, so this feature will nip such unsolicited callers in the bud by simply not allowing any of these types of calls through. It can be extremely effective, but it’s worth remembering that plenty of legitimate companies and organisations – like banks and the NHS – can also show up as ‘anonymous’ so you may miss out on an important call.
Anonymous call blocking is available on some phones, as well as via your phone provider or through most call blockers.
Individual number blocking – If you don’t want to blanket-block numbers and would rather deal with persistent pests individually, most phones, devices and services will give you the option to block certain numbers. How many depends on how you go about it – services tend to only let you block a small number (around ten), while some call blocking devices can block as many as 1000.
Individual number blocking is available on some phones, as well as via your phone provider or through most call blockers.
International call blocking – If most of your calls from abroad are from a man in Mumbai trying to offer you an upgrade on your broadband, then you might be tempted to block international calls. Only UK-based phone numbers will be able to get through to you, although the trueCall call blocker will also let any friends or relatives abroad enter a special code to bypass the block.
International call blocking is available on some phones or through most call blockers.