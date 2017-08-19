Top five cheap cordless home phones

Cordless phones can be surprisingly expensive, and some can cost hundreds depending on which model you go for and how many handsets you want. But there are plenty of great-value home phones out there which are a pleasure to use and won’t necessarily cost the earth, as long as you know where to look.

To ensure you get the biggest bang for your buck, we’ve rounded up the five best value cordless phones which all come in at £40 or under for a single handset. All of these cheap home phones are Best Buys which impressed in our rigorous lab tests, and some even offer sophisticated features which are typically seen on much pricier models.

But equally there are some duds out there that shouldn’t be bought no matter how cheap they are, and we’ve highlighted three of the very worst below. These three sound poor, their range is limited and they are frustrating to use, which is why we’ve singled them out as Don’t Buy cordless phones.

