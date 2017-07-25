Top five cordless phones for 2017

Make good use of your landline

In April 2017 we surveyed 4,135 Which? members to learn more about how landlines are being used. Although 19% admitted to having a landline only because it’s part of their broadband package, a much more sizeable 58% wouldn’t be without one.

Over 82% have more than one handset in their home, and those surveyed used their cordless phone every day (40%) or most days (35%). Many agreed that a landline is often clearer and less prone to breaking up or dropping the call, as can be the case with mobile phones.

But if you rarely use your cordless phone in favour of your mobile, you could be missing a trick. Many call packages offer free or reduced-rate calls, either at certain times of the day or at weekends, and calls abroad and to mobiles can be significantly cheaper.

Finding the correct call package for you

To check whether you’ve got the best call package, examine your last few bills to see what type of calls you make, and if they’re included in your current contract. If you have itemised billing, it should be easy to see at a glance – scan down the list and work out why these calls cost you money.

They could be premium-rate numbers, calls abroad, calls to mobiles or simply because you don’t have a call plan. And remember, if you have free calls included at certain times of the day, you will need to hang up after an hour and redial the number to avoid being charged.

If you make calls at times of day or to numbers not included in your package, talk to your provider about moving to a deal better suited to you. Before you do so, decide whether these sorts of calls represent your typical phone usage, so you can make sure the benefit of a new calling package outweighs these costs over the long term.

Consider a VoIP phone

Some cordless phones can wirelessly connect to your broadband using ‘voice over internet’ (VoIP) technology, enabling you to make free or very low-cost phone calls over the internet. If you make a large number of overseas calls from your landline, you might find your phone bill is cut in half by making these types of calls.

The Gigaset CL705A Go Sculpture and the Gigaset S850A Go both wirelessly connect to your broadband so you can make VoIP calls. Or you can get an internet phone adapter which connects to your broadband router and cordless phone handset, enabling you to use your existing landline handset.