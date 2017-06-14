Corded vs Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

Why buy a cordless vacuum cleaner?

Cordless vacuum cleaners are lighter than most ordinary upright vacuum cleaners, weighing an average of 3kg compared with 7kg for a standard vacuum. They're easy to move around too, as you aren't hampered by a cord or your proximity to a plug socket.

Many come with wall mounts so instead of rifling through the cupboard under the stairs you can just grab and go. This makes them ideal for quick clean-up jobs - when you've spilled crumbs over the kitchen for example, or stomped bits of grass all over the hall carpet.

While some are designed just for floor cleaning, most have accessories for tackling smaller cleaning jobs. This means you can easily use one as a handheld vacuum for cleaning your car, or tackling the stairs without having to do complicated acrobatics.

Pros of cordless vacuum cleaners

Lighter than standard vacuums

Not restricted by cord length or proximity to power sockets

Can use as a handheld vacuum for smaller / awkward jobs

Smaller and easier to store

However, you do have to make some compromises if you go cordless. Firstly, you're on a timer. Most cordless vacuum cleaners last for between 15-40 minutes cleaning time. Some have interchangeable batteries, or last for up to 60 minutes, but this will usually cost you extra. If you need to use high-power mode - if you have lots of carpet for example - you'll find the battery life drops dramatically.

Secondly, the dust capacity is much smaller. Usually around 0.6 litres compared with around 2-3 litres for an average-sized standard vacuum cleaner. This means that, while you save time when actually cleaning, you may find yourself spending more time emptying the vacuum and cleaning the filters. If you don't, your vacuum cleaner will get less effective as it gets blocked up.

If you're an allergy sufferer, this isn't ideal either as it means more regular contact with the dust. You might find one of our top five lightweight vacuums a better bet.

Cons of cordless vacuum cleaners

Limited by battery life

Dust capacity is smaller

More regular maintenance needed

Storage may require a wall mount / accessible plug point for charging

Ultimately, you'll need to decide if the easier cleaning is worth the pay-off of more regular maintenance. To find the models with the best battery life, you can compare scores in our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.