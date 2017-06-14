Cordless vacuum cleaners glossary

B

Bagless

All cordless vacuum cleaners are bagless, meaning that dirt is trapped inside a canister that you then empty into a bin. This does save you the hassle and cost of replacing bags, but emptying a bagless vacuum cleaner can be a messy job, potentially making them a bad choice for those with allergies.

Battery life

As cordless vacuum cleaners can't be plugged in to the mains, you’ll be relying on battery power. This means a cordless vacuum cleaner can't clean for as long as conventional ones - they can run for anything between 15 and 60 minutes.

If you choose to use the maximum power setting (often called 'boost' or 'turbo' mode), which is suppose to increase the amount of dirt it can pick up, this is also likely to reduce the amount of battery life it has.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that in our tests we’ve found that actual running times are often different to the claimed ones. Our reviews show how long each vacuum cleaner lasts for on its most powerful setting.