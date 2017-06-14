Top 6 cordless vacuum cleaner brands for 2017

Choosing the best brand of cordless vacuum cleaner

The table above reveals the two brands that are worth considering when it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners. Picking a cordless vacuum cleaner from either of these two manufacturers almost guarantees Best Buy quality. One of the brands has an exceptional reliability record to boot, and the other brand rates well for reliability too - so you shouldn't be troubled by early faults.

Unfortunately both of these brands sit at the top end of the market in terms of price. But the results of our reliability and customer satisfaction survey as well as the extensive testing we conduct in our lab on everything from fine dust pick up, to pet hair removal and battery life, show that this is one home appliance where it is worth paying a little more to avoid disappointment.

The good news is that entry level models from these brands have proved just as impressive as pricier versions, so if you're willing to compromise a little on the number of accessories you get, you can get a brilliant, reliable cleaner for less.

We test cordless vacuums to the same standards of dust-busting as ordinary vacuums, and have found that many fall short, picking up a fraction of what they should. So while your floors may look clean, dust and grime will be building up under the surface. For peerless cordless cleaning, pick from our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.