Baby bedding safety

Baby blankets

The types of blankets most commonly available are cotton cellular, acrylic cellular and fleece.

Cotton cellular blankets

The cellular structure of these 100% cotton blankets mean they're warm in winter and cool in summer. They're also lightweight, and are washable at higher temperatures than fleece or acrylic.

Acrylic cellular blankets

These are extra-lightweight and quick drying, with the same year-round usefulness as the cotton cellular type. They're similar in price to cotton cellular blankets, but tend not to be as soft on the skin as cotton or fleece.

Fleece blankets

These are made from 100% polyester, are soft for your baby and easy to wash and dry. They tend to be more expensive than other types, though.

Baby coverlets and comforters

A coverlet or comforter is a lightweight baby bedding version of a quilt that can safely be used for babies under one year old because it doesn't have the soft padding of a standard quilt. It's as warm as a sheet and blanket combined.

Always follow the manufacturer's instructions before using a coverlet, as some aren't suitable for babies under 3.5kg or 7lb 12oz.

Baby sheepskin fleeces

These are basically mini sheepskin rugs. They're designed to be soft and comforting for babies to lie on, and many parents feel they calm and soothe newborns. If you buy one, make sure it's specifically for baby use.

