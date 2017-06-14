How we test cot beds

A cot bed isn't a cheap purchase, but get it right and yours could last for years. That's where we can help.

Our extensive independent testing combines lab-based strength, safety and durability tests with an expert assessment of how easy each cot bed is to assemble and use.

Our tests also include convenience ratings from parents to reveal exactly how simple it'll be to adjust the cot and convert it into a bed.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about cot beds, including:

Is the cot bed safe and durable?

Is it easy to assemble?

Is it easy to use?

Is it easy to turn the cot into a bed?

Is there anything I should watch out for?

Should I buy it?

Find out which cot beds are the best buys by reading our cot bed reviews.