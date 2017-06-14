Which? Best Buy cot beds
Best Buy cot beds are durable, safe and easy to convert. Find out how our independent tests separate the best cot beds from the worst.
Don't be swayed by good looks alone, or you could end up with an expensive cot bed that won't last or could be annoying to use on a daily basis. Our independent reviews give you the insider know-how on which cot beds are actually a dream to set up and use.
Which? tests go further; every cot bed we review endures a series of safety and durability checks against British safety standards. We combine this with expert assessments and parent-user trials to uncover the very best cot beds, and spot the ones that are a nightmare to put together and may not last.
- Every cot bed review is based on safety and durability tests, so you can be confident you're giving your baby the best place to sleep.
- Cot beds can be a pain to put together. Don't risk putting your back out. We reveal the cot beds that are simple to put together and then easy to convert to a bed when the time comes.
- We wheedle out those little-known negatives you won't be able to spot simply by admiring a cot bed's stylish exterior.
- Our experts check how well built the parts are and how solid the cot bed is before and after our tests, so you can see which cot beds should stand the test of time.
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews for cot beds. Already a member? Log in to see our cot bed reviews.
How we uncover the best cot beds
Our thorough cot bed tests uncover those beds that are a nightmare, rather than a dream to use. We pound, shake, probe and prod each cot bed to make sure it's up to scratch. And if there are any scratches on it by the end of the testing, or if anything breaks or fails to pass safety tests, we'll deduct points.
- Safety and durability A jumping toddler and an angry toddler are two situations we simulate with each cot bed we test. The beds are pounded and the rails shaken violently, to see if the cots can withstand the force, or if they break under the strain.
- Ease of assembly Incorrectly assembling a cot could put your child in danger. We assemble and adjust each bed at least nine times to see how easy it is to do, and then watch parents do exactly the same to see how much they struggle.
- Converting from a cot to a bed Not only do we check if this is easy to do and how many hands are needed, we also check how sturdy the bed is once it's converted.
Cot beds reviews you can trust
Cot bed models from all the big brands, including John Lewis, Mamas & Papas, and East Coast Nursery, are put through our tough tests to uncover the best cot bed for you and your baby.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial Which? membership and you'll receive access to all our online content, plus get Which? magazine delivered to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.