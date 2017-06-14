Using cot beds safely

Where should I put my cot bed?

As well as buying a cot bed you know is safe, the position of the cot bed in your bedroom or nursery is also important.

For the first six months, it is safest for your baby to sleep in the same room as you, so follow these top tips to keep your baby as safe as possible at night.

1) Away from obvious danger

Avoid putting your cot bed beneath a wall-hanging frame, especially one with glass, or a mirror.

Keep the cot away from shelves or ledges.

Power cables are a strangulation hazard and should be kept well out of reach; even the smallest of babies can have a pretty tight grip.

2) Away from heat sources

Babies don’t need especially warm rooms and all-night heating is rarely needed.

Babies should never sleep next to a radiator or in direct sunlight.

To keep an eye on the temperature, buy a simple room thermometer.

See more advice on ideal temperatures in our guide to safe sleeping tips.

3) Away from foot holds

Don't leave anything in the cot or place the cot close to another piece of furniture that could provide a foothold and allow the baby to climb out.

Cot bumpers, which aren't generally recommended due to the danger of suffocation and overheating, need to be removed when your baby can get up on their hands and knees, so they can't be used to help them climb out.

Make sure there are no trailing strings or cot bumper ties, which will pose a strangulation risk.

4) Away from curtains and blinds

Strings and cords from curtains and blinds are another potential strangulation hazard - keep them well away.

These can also give the baby something to hold on to and pull themselves out of the cot.

5) Use the base in the correct position

Many cots and cot beds have bases that can be adjusted lower as the baby grows so that the baby is not able to roll or climb out of the cot.

Make sure yours is on the correct setting, and check regularly to avoid any bumped heads when your baby inevitably tries to climb over the top.

The highest base position is only suitable for use until the baby is about three months old.

The lowest position is the safest and should always be used as soon as your baby is old enough to sit up unaided – usually about eight months old.

