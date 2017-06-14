How we test cot mattresses

Babies sleep a lot. This means your cot mattress is going to be one of the most used items you're buying for your newborn.

Your baby will also grow quickly, which means a cot mattress needs to cope with the changing weight bearing down on it. And there are going to be plenty of little accidents thrown at it as well.

You want to make sure that your baby’s cot mattress will stand the test of time. We put all the mattresses we review through a variety of tests that simulate two to three years of use, meaning you can have the confidence that your cot mattress will hold up.

Our cot mattress test is designed and informed by our years of testing experience. We buy all the cot mattresses we test ourselves so you can be sure the reviews you read are entirely independent and unbiased.

Our reviews seek to answer the key questions you'll want answered, such as:

How well does the cot mattress support my baby?

Is the cot mattress firm enough?

How durable is it?

How resistant is the mattress to being penetrated by moisture?

How easy will it be to clean?

Should I buy it?

Find out which mattresses keep your baby supported in our cot mattress reviews.