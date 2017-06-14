Cots advice guides

Cots advice guidesBuying a cot for your baby? Read our impartial advice including shopping tips; cot and cot-bed features to look out for, such as teething rails and drop-down sides; and new versus second-hand cots.FeaturedHow to buy a cotby Lisa GalliersCot buying guide from Which? A cot or cot bed is a baby essential - get it right with our expert, impartial buying advice.FeaturedSecond-hand cotsby Lisa GalliersLooking for a second-hand cot? Our advice on buying second-hand, along with our cot bed reviews, will help you ensure you buy a safe cot for your baby.Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor login