Best cruise lines
The best cruise lines offer fantastic facilities, great food and real value for money. Read on to find out the lines you should sail with, and those that should be left in port
The average price of a cruise is £1,415 so you won’t want to fight off fellow passengers to get to your morning cup of coffee, or discover the food is a total letdown. That’s exactly what passengers told us about the worst rated cruise line in our survey.
We ask thousands of cruise customers about their experiences when booking and on board so you can be sure our Which? Recommended Provider cruise lines are the pick of the bunch. And we don’t just reveal the best – we also highlight which lines will see you cooped up in a cramped cabin, or ripped off by expensive drinks and excursions.
- Discover the full results of our survey with ratings for all the major lines including P&O Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard, Fred Olsen Cruises and Princess Cruises
- Find out which two ocean cruise lines are Which? Recommended Providers – one is less than half the price of the most expensive line in our survey
- See how well passengers rated each cruise line for value for money, the quality of on-board facilities, food & drink, cabins, excursions and more
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our cruise lines recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.
What makes a Which? Recommended ocean cruise provider?
Which? Recommended Providers are the cream of the crop and the accolade is only given to cruise lines that achieve a customer score of 85% or above. That's not all. We know that price is important and so we only give the award to those companies with credit card fees of 1.5% or less. If they charge more than that they're not eligible to be Recommended Providers, whatever score they receive in the survey.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.