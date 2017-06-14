Is a prepayment energy meter right for you?

Prepaid or prepayment energy meters, also called pay-as-you-go meters or keypad meters in Northern Ireland, mean you pay for the gas and electricity you use, in advance, by topping up your meter with credit.

If you have a prepaid meter, you’ll usually have a card, key or token that you can top-up with credit, usually at a shop or post office, or sometimes online or via your mobile phone.

In Northern Ireland, prepaid meters are one of the most common ways of paying for your electricity and gas (65% of gas customers and 43% of electricity customers pay this way).

Do you live in Northern Ireland? See our reviews of Northern Ireland energy companies – Northern Ireland electricity and gas.

In England, Scotland and Wales, the proportion of customers with prepayment meters has increased from 7% to 16% over the past 10 years. If this includes you, you’ll usually pay more for your energy than those who have a standard meter. This is because the cheapest tariffs are available for homes with standard meters only and if they also pay by direct debit.

As of 1 April 2017, the government has capped prepayment tariffs. This limits the amount of money energy firms can charge their customers with prepayment meters. The government expects this to save homes £80 a year on average. The cap will end when smart prepayment meter roll-out has finished, in around 2020.

But you could still save more by switching supplier or by changing your prepayment meter. Read on to find out how.