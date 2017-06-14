Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best dash cams of 2017

By Hannah Walsh

We’ve rounded up the very best dash cams from our testing, so you can pick a model that combines great footage and handy features.

The differences between a Best Buy and a Don't Buy dash cam should not be understated. We've found plenty of Don't Buy dashboard cameras in our testing, with models that are very difficult to install and provide unusable video footage. With so many dire dash cams around, it's important to choose wisely. That's where Which? can help. 

In the table below we reveal the very best models from our testing. Every dash cam goes through our rigorous lab tests, so you can be sure that any model we recommend offers top-quality footage with useful features and will be a breeze to use.

Best dash cams of 2017

Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 312GW Deluxe
Today's best price £95.95
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Video:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5

This dash cam has a raft of impressive technology under the bonnet, including a 6G lens, 140-degree wide-angle view, and built-in wi-fi so you can view your footage on the go. It's affordably priced, and our best scoring dash cam to date. Sign up or log in to find out just what it is.

Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 512G Ultra
Today's best price £139.00
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Video:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5

This dash cam is packed with tip-top tech, including a 6G lens and an anti-glare polarising filter. It also comes with the usual range of handy features, including a G-force sensor, motion detection and GPS.

Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 212 Lite
Today's best price £67.95
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Video:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5

Priced at less than £70, this is definitely a cheaper option than other big-name models. Does it have the combination of features and footage to make it worth buying? Log in or sign up to find out.

Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 412GW Professional
Today's best price £103.00
Which? score 70%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Video:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5

This is the first dash cam we've tested to film in Quad-HD, which help sees it score as a best buy.

Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 402G Professional
Today's best price £79.95
Which? score 70%
Reviewed Jun 2014
Best Buy
Video:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5

This may be a new name to you, but it's rapidly become one of the biggest brands in the dash cam sector. This model is one of its most expensive dash cams, its performance matches its price tag.

RAC 03 Super HD Rear View Mirror Video Dash Cam
Typical price £160.00
Which? score 68%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Video:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5

This dash cam is a little unusual - it's fitted over the top of your rear-view mirror, and the display screen acts as a mirror while the device records the road ahead. It's an interesting alternative to some of the bigger-name products on the market.

We test dash cams more thoroughly than anyone else

Every dash cam we review is taken out on the road, and only the best ones impress during our tough tests. We drive a demanding route that includes minor and major roads, plenty of junctions and a variety of traffic hazards. Our dash cam experts then assess the quality of footage captured – including how clear and bright it is, and whether important details such as number plates and street signs can be easily read.

As well as checking the quality of the footage, we assess how easy each dash cam is to use. Our team of experts install each one, checking the quality of the instruction manual, how easy the device is to set up and how simple it is to use for the first time.

We look at how easy it is to attach a dash cam to a mount and the accuracy of any additional features, such as GPS tracking or G-force sensors, are put to the test too.

We put all our dash cams to the test out on the road to find out how good the footage is. Find out which models are up to scratch by reading our dash cam reviews

