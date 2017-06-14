Best dash cams of 2017

We test dash cams more thoroughly than anyone else

Every dash cam we review is taken out on the road, and only the best ones impress during our tough tests. We drive a demanding route that includes minor and major roads, plenty of junctions and a variety of traffic hazards. Our dash cam experts then assess the quality of footage captured – including how clear and bright it is, and whether important details such as number plates and street signs can be easily read.

As well as checking the quality of the footage, we assess how easy each dash cam is to use. Our team of experts install each one, checking the quality of the instruction manual, how easy the device is to set up and how simple it is to use for the first time.

We look at how easy it is to attach a dash cam to a mount and the accuracy of any additional features, such as GPS tracking or G-force sensors, are put to the test too.

We put all our dash cams to the test out on the road to find out how good the footage is. Find out which models are up to scratch by reading our dash cam reviews.