How to buy the best dash cam
By Callum Tennent
The best dashboard cameras produce high-quality footage to prove what happened after a crash, have a raft of useful features, and are easy to use. Having one installed could help prove what happened or protect you from false claims in the case of a crash. Some insurers even offer substantial money off your insurance premium if you have a dash cam fitted, too. To find out more take a look at our guide to dash cam insurance savings.
To help you pick the perfect dash cam for you, you can use our online tool below. Simply click start, and then explore the features on offer by clicking on the information spots. If you're on a mobile device, you'll need to scroll down to the 'features' tab at the bottom of your screen to explore.
Once you've decided which features you want, find a great device that's right for your needs and budget with our best dash cams to buy.
How much will a good dash cam cost?
Dash cams range in price from basic £20 models bought online to feature-laden dash cam systems for anything up to £300. Price doesn't predict quality, however, as models from both ends of the spectrum have failed to impress in our thorough tests. That said, cheaper models will often be light on features.
A cheaper model may lack any of the following features, whilst a premium model should have any and all of them:
- GPS
- G-force sensor
- Automatic on/off
- On-device display
- Long power cable
- Loop recording
- Smart file storage
- Well designed playback
- Easy to adjust mount
£250The most expensive Don't Buy we've tested
What makes a good dash cam?
The most important aspect of a dash cam is the quality of the footage it records. If image quality isn’t high enough, you might not be able to use your footage in the case of an accident to prove you’re not to blame. All dash cams support at least 720p resolution (1,280x720 pixels) with some devices recording with a resolution of 1080p (1,920x1,080 pixels). A higher resolution will generally mean a better quality of footage – although 720p should still be clear and detailed.
Single vs multiple lens dash cams
One of the decisions you’ll need to make is whether you want a single camera that records the road ahead, or a multiple lens system that offers both forward-facing and rear windscreen cameras.
Single
Single lens dash cams are the most basic and common type of dash cam. These record from a single camera lens and are mounted onto the windscreen to record the road ahead.
Pros: No need to hardwire them in as they can be plugged in to the 12V socket easily. They're the most common type of dash cam, so it’s easy to find one to match your budget.
Cons: May miss events on either side or behind the car.
Multiple
A multiple lens dash cam can record from more than one camera at the same time. This is typically done by using a forward-facing lens mounted to the windscreen, and a secondary lens mounted to the rear windscreen, to record the road behind.
Pros: Will provide footage if someone hits you from behind.
Cons: More fiddly to set up – you may need to hardwire the devices in, which could require professional installation. Likely to be more expensive than a single lens dash cam.
Questions about how you fit a dash cam? Take a look at our how-to guide to installing a dash cam.
What features do I need?
GPS: GPS location tracking will allow you to pinpoint your exact location at the time of the crash. It will also show the route you have travelled, and the speed you were going. This could be useful in building up a picture of exactly what happened in a crash.
G-force sensors: dash cams record on a continuous loop, meaning that footage will be recorded over when the SD card is full. Devices with G-force sensors automatically save moments of high G-force, generally during a collision or another impact, and protect these from being overwritten.
Parking mode: a parking mode will allow your dashboard camera to automatically start recording if it detects a collision or impact while you’re parked. This can be very useful for seeing who bumped your car or left a nasty scrape on your door while using a busy car park.
Other things to consider
SD memory card: all dash cams use a memory card to store recorded images and video footage. All the dash cams in our tests use ‘loop recording’, meaning that when they run out of space on the memory card they rewrite over the oldest footage. Some models come equipped with an SD card, but this is worth checking. If you need to purchase an SD card separately we recommended you use class 6 or above (this ensures that it performs at a high enough standard to be reliable for use in your dash cam).
Installation: All dash cams come with a power cord that plugs in to the cigarette lighter. These range from around 1.4m up to 4.9m. Choose a model with a longer cable if you want to route the cable around the windscreen and down the car’s front pillars so you can plug it into the power socket – without having cables dangling down from the windscreen. You may prefer to have your dash cam hard wired in, and will need to consider professional installation if that’s the case.
Now find the perfect high-scoring dashboard camera for you by checking out our dash cam reviews.